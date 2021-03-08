expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

A site visit of Mississippi Critterz was conducted by two independent veterinarians on March 4. The report found the animal shelter was was far exceeding its capacity of care. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle)

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

By Anna Guizerix

Published 8:37 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

Oxford will soon be without an animal shelter for the foreseeable future.

During the monthly board meeting of Mississippi Critterz, City liaison and Alderman Janice Antonow announced future plans for the shelter were unclear.

“We’re going to take a break from being involved in shelter services for awhile,” Antonow said. “We don’t have any specific plans for the shelter. We are going to close down, at least temporarily.”

The announcement comes after weeks of criminal investigation and clean-up efforts at the shelter, which is managed by Mississippi Critterz through a partnership with the City of Oxford and Lafayette County.

Since the investigation began, the City has halted all animal surrenders at the shelter, and several transports of animals have reportedly taken place.

However, shelter board members declined to provide some information regarding where the animals were taken or which organizations facilitated said transports. They did say a transport of 12 dogs took place on Monday, and that they were taken to the Humane Society of the Delta before being relocated in partnership with the Bissell Foundation.

The shelter was previously “inundated” with cats, according to Board President Aynslee Smith, but several cats have been recently transported by Kitty City, an organization out of Memphis.

“We cannot release the names of our rescue partners due to the relationship we have with them,” Smith said.

Eleven cats and 69 dogs remain at the shelter, according to Mississippi Critterz secretary Caitlan Covington.

Pertaining to the March 4 visit by veterinarian Dr. Philip Bushby and the lack of records he cited in a statement, board members did not respond to questions.

Smith did state that the issue of dogs being kept in cages so small that they could not fully stand had been resolved.

When questioned about now-former shelter Director Jenn Peterman’s absence during the veterinary inspection, Smith stated that Peterman was absent because she was taking animals to a clinic for surgery and other medical treatment. They also said she was picking up donated pet food.

When questioned about accusations of animals being inhumanely euthanized by Peterman, Smith said “I don’t euthanize animals,” and did not comment further.

Board Vice President Tamara Austin also resigned from her post during the meeting, citing “too many things going on.”

District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty, the shelter liaison for Lafayette County, was not in attendance.

Moving forward, Antonow stated the next task is to empty the building.

“At this point that’s the best we can do, to get the animals out of there,” she said.

Antonow stated that the City had been reaching out to organizations outside of Lafayette County, to see if they would allow residents to surrender animals there. In exchange, she said, the City would pay for each animal brought in.

The remaining animals at the shelter are available for adoption, and shelter board members also encouraged fostering animals as an option for those who would like to help. Antonow also mentioned the possibility of volunteers coming by the shelter to help walk the dogs.

For now, the homeless animals of the LOU Community are without a shelter.

“We would love for someone to come in and open a world-class shelter,” Antonow said.

The meeting ended as the Mississippi Critterz  board voted to enter executive session. To fill out an adoption or foster application, visit mscritterz.com.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

Veterinarians: Mississippi Critterz was “far exceeding” its capacity of care

John Matthew Ellington; Evangeline Rose Ellington; Lincoln James Ellington

No. 4 Ole Miss walks off for sweep of Belmont, wins fifth straight

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter “Going to close down, at least temporarily”

Lafayette County

Veterinarians: Mississippi Critterz was “far exceeding” its capacity of care

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections