expand
Ad Spot

March 7, 2021

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler (2) attempts a shot against Vanderbilt inside The Pavilion on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The Rebels defeated the Commodores 56-46. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss men defeat Vanderbilt and find themselves back on the NCAA bubble

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:10 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team exacted a little revenge in the process of re-entering the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation.

The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 56-46 at The Pavilion, a week after the Commodores won in Nashville and seemingly bursting  any remaining NCAA Tournament hopes for Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 Southeastern Conference).

Prior to the game, Devontae Shuler and Romello White participated in Senior Night festivities in a tapered down ceremony due to COVID-19 protocols.

Shuler finished with five points but played only 16 minutes due to foul trouble, picking up two in the first three minutes of the game. He fouled out with a little more than two minutes remaining in the game.

White finished with 11 points in what is more than likely the pairs final game in Oxford after deciding to not return for an extra year next season.

“We turned good defense into offense, which we needed to tonight,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “We struggled kind of with shot making over the last six, seven minutes.”

As for the game itself, the Rebels got a glimpse of what they will look like next season with Shuler not on the court for much of the game. Jarkel Joiner finished with a team-high 15 points while Luis Rodriguez pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

With Shuler on the bench, Matthew Murrel and Austin Crowley saw increased minutes on Saturday. Murrel scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds while Crowley finished with three points and two rebounds.

The Rebels defense had better success against a struggling Vanderbilt offense, out-rebounding them 34-24 and held the Commodores to zero second chance points with 24 defensive rebounds. Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13) committed three shot clock violations with two occurring within a few possessions of one another in the first half.

Ole Miss held the Commodores to 29 points less than what they scored in last Saturday. Vanderbilt did not make a shot over a near 10-minute stretch in the second half.

“Last game (against Vanderbilt) our energy wasn’t as great as it should be,” White said. “That’s just what it was. We knew what we had to do. Coach (Davis) made an emphasis on interrupting them and messing with them. I felt like we all locked in on defense. Everybody brought great energy.

Ole Miss will have to wait until Sunday to find out what seed they will be for next week’s NCAA Tournament in Nashville. Despite winning on Saturday, the Rebels could either be the No. 5 or 6 seed depending on what Tennessee does against Florida on Sunday morning.

The Rebels entered Saturday with a NET ranking of 56 and were the last time in the Last Four Out group ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections. A deep run in the SEC Tournament is more than likely needed for the Rebels to go dancing this year.

“We’ve got a tournament resume. It’s got holes in it just like those 10-15 (teams) just like us,” Davis said. “We’ve got work to do and we know that. We’ve got to go to the (SEC Tournament) and play well.”

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss men defeat Vanderbilt and find themselves back on the NCAA bubble

Graham’s late home run gives No. 4 Ole Miss first series win of the season

EDITORIAL: Pray for the Ellington Family

Jerrol L. Kellum

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects