March 5, 2021

Lillie Mae Richardson

By Staff Report

Mrs. Lillie Mae Richardson, 92, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Elmcroft of Oxford. The funeral service will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Union United Methodist Church in Union, MS with Rev. Melissa Crawford officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. A graveside service will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  

Mrs. Richardson was born in Decatur, Miss., on Jan. 7, 1929 to the late Lester Leo and Lula Ferguson Massey. Her career was spent in various secretarial positions before working at Midland Shirt Factory, where she retired as the payroll clerk. Following her retirement, she enjoyed working with her husband, Mr. Blake Richardson, on his farm.  She was never afraid to take on new challenges and together they spent days outside as she worked mending fences and tending to cattle. However, she was meticulous about tending to her garden and caring for her lawn. She relished in the hours she spent mowing over 5 acres, even up until a few years ago! Mrs. Richardson was an excellent cook and regularly used the vegetables in season from her garden. She was longtime member of the Union United Methodist Church, enjoyed attending Oxford-University United Methodist Church and was always active with the United Methodist Women. 

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Blake Richardson; a sister, Annie Lou Tompkins and two brothers, Richard Massey and Robert Massey. 

She is survived by her son, Randy Richardson of Oxford; a brother, James Leo Massey and his wife, Betty of Lexington, SC and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.  

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Richardson’s memory may be made to Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 316, Union, MS 39365. 

