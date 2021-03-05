expand
March 5, 2021

Jerrol L. Kellum

By Staff Report

Published 2:59 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Mr. Jerrol L. Kellum, 78, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. For those who knew and appreciated Jerry’s sense of humor, you will understand that the following is written at his directive:

“Jerry was born on April 18, 1942, at his home in Lafayette County… and some people were glad. Jerry died on February 28, 2021, at his home in Oxford… and some people were glad.” 

Jerry is survived by his wife, Gloria Dodwell Kellum; daughters Kate Kellum and Kelly Weems, their spouses Jason Finch and Billy Weems; a brother, Glenn Kellum; a sister, Janice K. Bounds and her husband, John; grandchildren, Cecilia, Bennett and Sophie Weems; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred King and Cecil Kellum, and sister-in-law, Helen Ward Kellum.  

After receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Mississippi, he spent his professional career at Ole Miss. Jerry also served in the Mississippi National Guard. In his spare time he and his family enjoyed raising, training, and riding Tennessee Walking Horses. He found great joy in sharing his love of horses and the farm with his family and many friends.  

Contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to The Pantry of Oxford and Lafayette County, 713 Molly Barr Road, Oxford, MS 38655 where he volunteered in retirement. Other ways to honor and pay your respects are by engaging in an act of kindness or riding a horse. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

