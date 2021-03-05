expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

By Staff Report

Published 11:09 am Friday, March 5, 2021

A second child died early Friday, nearly 24 hours after a car crash claimed the lives of his father and sister.

 “Pray for the family continually,” said Scott Thomas of North Oxford Baptist Church. “Jessica lost her whole world yesterday. … It’s just a devastating tragedy.”

Lincoln Ellington was a passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta that collided with a garbage truck early Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. 278 (Highway 6) and F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway.

John Matthew Ellington, 40, died at the scene, and first-grader Evangeline Ellington died shortly afterward at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

The driver of the 2020 Mack garbage truck was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

 “Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends,” said Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement. “When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks.”

As community outpouring continued, members of the family’s church family continued to speak publicly about the need for prayer and support.

“Pray for the family; pray for the friends; pray for the school system that is struggling and hurting. … Pray with one another as well,” Thomas said in a video posted on Facebook early Friday. “So many in our community are heartbroken and struggling with this tragedy.

Also, anyone who wants to support the family can donate to the Ellington fund at https://northoxford.chruchcenter.com/giving. 

A reconstruction process was initiated by OPD, which involves talking to witnesses and on-scene investigating. Enforcement officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were called in to assist OPD. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette County Fire Department also assisted at the incident, which remains under investigation.

Stacy Graning of the Brookhaven Daily Leader contributed to this report.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss men’s basketball program sees roster changes ahead of regular season finale

Mississippi group working to bring wrestling back to state’s high schools

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Ole Miss women upset No. 13 Arkansas to advance in SEC Tournament

Lafayette County

Fatal Crash on Highway 6 claims third life

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Lafayette County

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects