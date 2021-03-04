expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

A wreck involving two vehicles occurred at the Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection on Thursday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Oxford Police Department closed off the intersection due to what initial reports stated was a wreck between a Panola County garbage truck and a car.

Other reports suggested the wreck resulted in multiple fatalities and one person being taken to a Memphis hospital via helicopter; the EAGLE is working to confirm those reports.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., both lanes of Highway 6 East were reopened for traffic. Both the Oxford Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department worked the accident, as well as the Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check oxfordeagle.com for more updates.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss women upset No. 13 Arkansas to advance in SEC Tournament

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Crime

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects

News

Arthur Doctor Receives IHL Diversity Educator of the Year Award