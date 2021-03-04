expand
March 5, 2021

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

By Jake Thompson

Published 6:46 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

A wreck involving a Volkswagon Jetta and a Panola County garbage truck resulted in the deaths of two people while a third is fighting their injuries.

On March 4 at approximately 7:43 a.m., the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a wreck at US 278 (Highway 6) and F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway. Officers arrived on scene with the Oxford Fire Department, Priority Medical and CareMed and began assessing the accident.

The driver of the Volkswagon who was identified as John Matthew Ellington, 40 of Oxford, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A female juvenile was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving. A male juvenile was transported to BMH-NM and flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he is currently in critical condition according to OPD.

“Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends,” said Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement. “When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks.”

The driver of the 2020 Mack garbage truck was transported to BMH-NM for non-life-threatening injuries.

A reconstruction process was initiated by OPD, which involves talking to witnesses and on-scene investigating. Enforcement officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were called in to assist OPD. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette County Fire Department also assisted at the incident.

The accident is still under investigation and there is no immediate time frame for completion, according to OPD.

A prayer vigil for the boy, identified as Lincoln Ellington, took place at North Oxford Baptist Church beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday night.

