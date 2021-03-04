expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

By Anna Guizerix

Published 8:17 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Following the City of Oxford’s decision to put an immediate halt on accepting animal surrenders, two leaders at Mississippi Critterz are no longer in their roles.

Executive Director Jenn Peterman submitted her resignation during a Thursday emergency meeting of the Board of Directors. Gail Brown, board member and founder of the animal shelter organization, was also removed by the board in a unanimous vote.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement by the City of Oxford, which also specified that two transports of animals  remaining in the shelter will take place in the coming weeks.

It also followed leaked audio from a recent executive session of the Mississippi Critterz board, which was posted on Facebook by the Oxford Animal Shelter Watchdogs group. In the audio, Brown can be heard saying that “Peterman is the real problem,” accusing her of hoarding animals.

Brown previously made headlines after social media posts of hers surfaced that featured racial slurs. Brown was subsequently removed as board president, but stayed on as a board member. Aynslee Smith is the current board president for the shelter.

In the leaked audio, Brown referenced the incident, again using racial slurs.

Following reports of animal abuse and neglect, Mississippi Critterz was investigated by the Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department beginning Feb. 17.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Oxford Board of Aldermen, OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen stated that there were no criminal charges to be made at that time, but that OPD was turning their findings over to the District Attorney’s office.

McCutchen did cite several areas of concern noticed by officers during the investigation, including lack of intake and medical records for animals in the shelter’s custody.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss women upset No. 13 Arkansas to advance in SEC Tournament

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

Lafayette County

Mississippi Critterz Executive Director resigns, Board Member removed during emergency meeting

Crime

Two killed in fatal wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway intersection

News

City of Oxford: Mississippi Critterz must close to surrenders

News

Two-vehicle wreck at Highway 6 and Buddy East Parkway intersection

Education

University of Mississippi to continue requiring masks for remainder of spring semester

Crime

Indiana man charged with rape in connection to 2013 sexual assault case

Lafayette County

Oxford Police: No criminal charges filed against Mississippi Critterz

News

North Mississippi Farmers endure great challenges following winter storms

News

Oxford lifts mask mandate: Aldermen vote to follow Reeves’ executive order

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects

News

Arthur Doctor Receives IHL Diversity Educator of the Year Award