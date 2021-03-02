expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

The Lafayette County School District honored its Parents of the Year during their regular Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, March 1, 2021. Ashley Roberts (left) was Lafayette Middle Schools Parents of the Year, Molly Harwell (center) was Lafayette Elementary’s Parent of the Year and Michelle Mills (right) was Lafayette Upper Elementary’s Parent of the Year. (Courtesy of Lafayette County School District)

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Lafayette County School District honored three people who helped make a difference in children’s lives during one of the most challenging school years in recent memory.

During Monday’s regular school board meeting, LCSD named Parents of the Year for Lafayette Elementary, Lafayette Upper Elementary and Lafayette Middle School.

“We’ve had some outstanding parental support and I’m very thankful for that,” said Lafayette County school superintendent Dr. Adam Pugh. “I don’t know if you’ll ever understand the true value of having so much parental support. I’m very grateful for that.”

Lafayette Elementary Parent of the Year is Molly Harwell. She was honored by principal Paula Gibbs. Harwell helped with Commodore Cares, providing food last summer for parents who were unable to get lunches or meals.

“We can’t say enough about Molly and the things she’s done behind the scenes,” Gibbs said. “She and her team have been phenomenal and we could not thank (her) enough.”

Lafayette Upper Elementary’s Parent of the Year is Michelle Mills and she was honored by principal Dr. Thomas Tillman.

“(Mills) does so much for us,” Tillman said. “It is absolutely the little things that you for us that mean so much.”

This year’s Parent of the Year for Lafayette Middle School is Ashley Roberts. Roberts was honored by principal Chad Chism, who doubled down on Pugh’s sentiments regarding the appreciation of the parental support within LCSD.

Roberts serves on the LMS Parent Teacher Organization and helps run the school’s pageant.

“I can honestly say our kids and our teachers have benefited (from Roberts),” Chism said. “You have made an impact in their lives. You have made an impact in my life.”

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

James Thomas “Jim” Knight

Education

Oxford School District honors Parents of the Year

Lafayette County

Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

Education

Lafayette County School District announces Parents of the Year

Education

University of Mississippi to have “full, in-person campus experience” for Fall 2021 semester

Lafayette County

Private group to lead Old Taylor Road beautification efforts

Lafayette County

Oxford Animal Shelter cleaning up amidst investigation

Crime

Arrests made in mTrade Park soccer field vandalism

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects

News

Arthur Doctor Receives IHL Diversity Educator of the Year Award

Lifestyle

FROM THE KITCHEN TO THE FRONT PORCH: Remembering Angelo Mistilis

Lafayette County

Work begins to clear roads after Lafayette County hit by two winter storms

News

Oxford Police and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigate claims against Mississippi Critterz

News

So Much Snow: Lafayette County hit with second wave of winter storm

Lafayette County

PHOTO GALLERY: Winter Storm Uri

News

Neighbor rescues puppy in frozen lake near Wellsgate

News

Best of Oxford 2021 Nominations Now Open

Events

Double Decker Arts Festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

News

MS Critterz says no dogs housed outdoors in frigid weather