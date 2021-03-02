expand
March 2, 2021

James Thomas “Jim” Knight

By Staff Report

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

James Thomas “Jim” Knight, went home to be with his Savior on February 24, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Miss. A celebration of his life was held in Oxford at Christ Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021. A visitation was held from 11 a.m. to noon with a service to be held immediately after at noon Rev. Curt Presley and Rev. Les Newsom will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born in Oxford on February 15, 1945, to Miriam (née Spurgeon) and William George Knight, Sr. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1963 and from The University of Mississippi in 1968. Jim began his career as a Certified Public Accountant in 1972 at Demiller, Denny, Word and Company which later became Harper, Rains, Knight and Company, in which he was a partner. He worked in their offices in Madison, MS, and Washington, D. C. until his retirement in 2010.
Jim lived his life as a love story. He loved the Lord and served as a Deacon, church treasurer, choir member, and Sunday School teacher for many years at McDowell Road Baptist Church. In recent years, as a member of Christ Presbyterian in Oxford, he served in the nursery and also at the local food pantry.
Jim met Molly Lorene Allen when they were in 8th grade at Taylor High School, and he never loved another. They were married on July 27, 1963, just 2 months after graduating from high school, and shared 57 happy years together. Jim loved his family and spending time with his 3 children and their spouses, Lori and Tim Keith, Amy and John Holaday and Ben and Leslie Knight. He was most proud of his 10 grandchildren Ethan, Jake, Eli, Molly, Sam, Jack, Catherine, James, Thomas and Emma. Anyone who knew Jim for more than five minutes knows this to be true.
Jim loved to travel and shared this love with his family. He especially loved traveling in California and snow skiing in Colorado, which he did well into his 7th decade. On Saturdays in the fall, you could find Jim in the Grove visiting with friends and family and getting ready to cheer on the Rebels on the football field. He also loved Ole Miss basketball and attending games at the Pavilion.
His family and friends will miss him dearly and mourn his passing, but celebrate the life he led and rejoice in the assurance that we will see him again one day. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brother, William George Knight, Jr. of Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church in Oxford.
