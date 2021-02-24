expand
February 24, 2021

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Roads in Lafayette County will begin to get a facelift, as the Board of Supervisors approved the county’s 2021 road plan.

The plan, which was approved during the Board’s regular meeting on Monday, includes roads that will receive work through 2024 and will involve re-sealing and new asphalt.

According to the county’s plan for 2021, which was presented to the board by Lafayette County road manager Joe Bynum, 25 county roads are scheduled to receive improvements this year.

Each district in Lafayette County has a four-year plan for what roads need improvements based on money in each fiscal year’s budget. The Board of Supervisors then make recommendations of which county roads will be fixed and when.

County Roads 237, 277, 233 and 252 are scheduled to be leveled and re-sealed this year. County Roads 231, 437, 221, 230, 133, 184, 186, 156, 309, 391, 444, 489, 4012, 493 and 484 are scheduled to be repaved with asphalt.

County Roads 258, 267 and 3009 will get a matt and seal treatment.

While the Board mapped out roadwork throughout Lafayette County for the next four years, Supervisor Mike Roberts acknowledged that this year’s plan to be altered once road crews are able to fully assess the damage caused by Winter Storms Uri and Viola last week.

“I think as things un-thaw and we see what kind of damage is done, that may be a moving target,” Roberts said. “We may have to bump roads up, or put them on (the road plan) for that matter. We can amend it to add a road as this thaws out and we see what’s tore up.”

Lafayette County also have a road maintenance fund that the Supervisors can use to help repair roads damaged during the winter storms.

Roads that are scheduled to receive work in 2022 include Timber Lane, Timber Cove, South Lakes Drive, Quiet Valley Cove, Sleepy Hollow Cove and Woodland Hills Drive.

