expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Oxford Police Department is investigating an alleged prank call that resulted in the lockdown of Oxford School District campuses on Tuesday.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m., OPD received a call requesting assistance and dispatchers gathered further information. It was then determined that the call appeared to be a domestic violence situation involving a weapon.

Due to the nature of the call and the proximity of the reported incident to one school campus, OSD and its school resource officers initiated soft lockdown procedures at Oxford Intermediate and Central Elementary Schools located near Washington Avenue.

Once officers arrived on scene, it was determined no incident had occurred in Oxford’s city limits and the all-clear was given to the schools to release the lockdown. Investigators, along with OPD dispatchers, began to investigate the origin of the call and are currently working with other agencies in other states to assist in locating the caller.

After speaking with multiple agencies and checking locations in their jurisdictions, OPD does not believe the incident to be an actual event, but rather a prank call.

“Calls such as these should never happen, as they place our public and law enforcement in danger,” OPD’s statement read. “This is a matter that will not be taken lightly. We are actively investigating this incident and working with prosecution to resolve this case.”

Further updates will be provided as it is an ongoing investigation.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

OUR VIEW: Shelter animals should never live in poor conditions

News

Alleged prank call leads to lockdown of Oxford School District campuses

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve 2021 plan for Lafayette County roads

News

Unicorn Sighting: LGBTQ+ Advocate runs across Mississippi

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects

News

Arthur Doctor Receives IHL Diversity Educator of the Year Award

Lifestyle

FROM THE KITCHEN TO THE FRONT PORCH: Remembering Angelo Mistilis

Lafayette County

Work begins to clear roads after Lafayette County hit by two winter storms

News

Oxford Police and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigate claims against Mississippi Critterz

News

So Much Snow: Lafayette County hit with second wave of winter storm

Lafayette County

PHOTO GALLERY: Winter Storm Uri

News

Neighbor rescues puppy in frozen lake near Wellsgate

News

Best of Oxford 2021 Nominations Now Open

Events

Double Decker Arts Festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

News

MS Critterz says no dogs housed outdoors in frigid weather

Lafayette County

Winter Storm Uri — Current Conditions in Lafayette County

Events

Supermarket Sweep: Regents School of Oxford holds fundraiser to benefit Interfaith Compassion Ministries

Lafayette County

Winter storm arrives: Weather Conditions in Lafayette County

News

Local state of emergency declared in Oxford ahead of winter storm

Lafayette County

Carrying a Legacy: Lafayette County’s oldest active Black-owned business

Crime

Oxford Aldermen approve $10 increase to Municipal Court fines

Elections

Third Alderman candidate withdraws from Oxford’s municipal elections