expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Lafayette’s Mariah Reed Jones (5) dribbles up court during their game against Ridgeland in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A state basketball playoffs at Lafayette High School on Monday, February 22, 2021. Lafayette won 49-58. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Lafayette girls advance in Class 5A basketball playoffs with win over Ridgeland

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:31 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Lafayette’s girls basketball program is no stranger to the postseason, but for a majority of the current roster it is a new experience for them.

The Lady Commodores did not look fazed by the environment or from the 10 day layoff in their 49-38 win over Ridgeland at Lafayette High School in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A state playoffs on Monday.

Due to Winter Storms Uri and Viola that rolled through Mississippi last week, the playoffs for a majority of the teams were delayed a week. With school campuses closed last week, Lafayette had only one day of practice in the gym before opening up the playoffs.

“I thought we started off really well then we kind of went through a little bit of a lull then we took it off, then went through a little bit of a lull,” said Lafayette head coach Shayne Linzy of his team’s start. “For a lot of those girls, playoffs are new for them. We go to the playoffs every year, but for that group it is kind of new for them. Especially with them being the ones who have to do the dirty work. Have to do the scoring.”

A key difference in the game was Lafayette’s ability to hit the three-point shot. Whenever Ridgeland would get to within a handful of points, Lafayette would string together a couple three-pointers to create some distance again.

The Lady ‘Dores, who are not known for their long-range prowess, shot 46 percent from beyond the arc (7-of-15) against Ridgeland. Shybrya Pettis led the way, hitting four of her five three-point attempts to finish with a team-high 17 points.

“The three-pointer is something we’ve struggled with all year. All year,” Linzy said. “That’s a shot that we’ve got to have in our arsenal and tonight it was falling.”

Karizma Norphlet finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and recording 10 assists. Lafayette made 14 shots from the floor and all 14 came from an assist.

Looking for the next pass has been a staple of the Lady Commodores DNA this year, which blends well with Linzy’s offensive scheme.

“The offense is made to get an open shot. After that it’s (on them),” Linzy said. “Girls knocked them down tonight. …I’m proud of the girls and just the fight. Being undersized and they kept fighting all night.”

Lafayette will travel to Columbus on Wednesday for a second round matchup.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford boys rout South Panola to open 6A playoffs

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

Ole Miss baseball ranked No. 1 for first time after opening-weekend sweep

News

US Attorney William C. Lamar resigns after nearly three-decade career

Elections

Absentee voting begins for Oxford’s municipal primary elections

News Main

mTrade Park still assessing the damage to vandalized soccer fields

News

City of Oxford awarded MDOT grants for two projects

News

Arthur Doctor Receives IHL Diversity Educator of the Year Award

Lifestyle

FROM THE KITCHEN TO THE FRONT PORCH: Remembering Angelo Mistilis

Lafayette County

Work begins to clear roads after Lafayette County hit by two winter storms

News

Oxford Police and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigate claims against Mississippi Critterz

News

So Much Snow: Lafayette County hit with second wave of winter storm

Lafayette County

PHOTO GALLERY: Winter Storm Uri

News

Neighbor rescues puppy in frozen lake near Wellsgate

News

Best of Oxford 2021 Nominations Now Open

Events

Double Decker Arts Festival canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

News

MS Critterz says no dogs housed outdoors in frigid weather

Lafayette County

Winter Storm Uri — Current Conditions in Lafayette County

Events

Supermarket Sweep: Regents School of Oxford holds fundraiser to benefit Interfaith Compassion Ministries

Lafayette County

Winter storm arrives: Weather Conditions in Lafayette County

News

Local state of emergency declared in Oxford ahead of winter storm

Lafayette County

Carrying a Legacy: Lafayette County’s oldest active Black-owned business

Crime

Oxford Aldermen approve $10 increase to Municipal Court fines

Elections

Third Alderman candidate withdraws from Oxford’s municipal elections

Crime

Oxford man charged with commercial burglary

Lafayette County

Winter Weather: How will it affect Oxford and Lafayette County?

Crime

Abbeville man identified in officer-involved shooting