February 17, 2021

City workers clear snow and ice on University Avenue in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A storm dropped sleet and some snow and also sent temperatures plunging. More snow is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. (©Bruce Newman)

Winter Storm Uri — Current Conditions in Lafayette County

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:58 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Winter Storm Uri hit Mississippi on Monday, leaving large amounts of ice and snow accumulations in its wake on Tuesday.

Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing in Oxford and Lafayette County until Friday, with a high of 33 degrees. Lafayette County is in a Winter Storm Watch until 6 p.m. on Thursday as another round of storms are expected to roll in on Wednesday.

City crews have been working to keep the main thoroughfares open in Oxford with, one lane open on Highway 6 as well as one lane on Jackson Avenue West. University Avenue between South Lamar Boulevard and South 18th Street has been cleared, according to the Oxford Police Department.

The portion of Jefferson Avenue between Bramlett Boulevard and Ninth Street remains closed, due to heavy icing on the hills.

Both the Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts are keeping their campuses closed for the remainder of the week and students will continue with virtual learning through Feb. 19.

The Oxford Walmart is remaining closed on Tuesday, though the pharmacy is open for curbside pickup only. The Oxford Kroger is open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the pharmacy is open until 3 p.m. Larson’s CashSaver is closed on Tuesday and is playing it day-by-day depending on the weather and road conditions.

“Employees can’t get to work and home safely,” co-owner Brent Larson said to the EAGLE on Tuesday.

All Tuesday appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations were canceled by the Mississippi State Department of Health at all locations besides the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. Tuesday’s appointments for Lafayette County’s site at the National Guard Armory were moved to Feb. 27 at the same times.

The MSDH had not made a determination regarding Wednesday’s appointments as of the time this story was published.

