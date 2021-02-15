Weather alters the opening rounds of MHSAA state basketball playoffs

The first rounds of the MHSAA state basketball playoffs were scheduled to begin on Monday and Tuesday, but weather altered those plans.

With a winter storm affecting nearly the entire state on Monday, the first three rounds of the playoffs were pushed back. The first round of the girls tournament will now take place on Feb. 18, with the first round of the boys tournament being played on Feb. 19.

Any remaining first-round games that need to be played will take place on Saturday.

The change in schedule now means Lafayette girls will host Ridgeland in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Thursday, with a tip off time to be determined. The Oxford boys will host South Panola in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday at 6 p.m.

All second-round games were pushed back to Feb. 22 and 23, meaning the Oxford girls will not play for over a week. The Lady Chargers, who won the Region 2-6A tournament, will host the winner between Murrah and Tupelo next Monday.

The third round will take place later next week, on Feb. 25 and 26.

All semifinal and championship games are still set to be played as scheduled at the Mississippi Coliseum. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues at Mississippi State University, the MHSAA executive committee voted earlier this month to move the final two rounds of the state playoffs back to Jackson this year.