Winter Weather: How will it affect Oxford and Lafayette County?

Winter weather is fast approaching the LOU Community, and with it, several changes to the normal routine this week.

High temperatures from Thursday through next Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be in the mid-20s and mid-30s. Nightly lows will reach as low as 15 degrees.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and ice is forecast for Thursday, with partially cloudy skies through Monday. On Tuesday, there is a 59-percent chance of snow with a high of 23 degrees and a low of 15 degrees.

The Lafayette County COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 11.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, DeSoto and Lafayette County sites will be rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20, at the same time as the canceled appointment.

Panola County will be rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the same time as the canceled appointment.

Washington County will be rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 18, at the same time as the canceled appointment.

If you had an appointment at one of these sites for Thursday, you should receive a phone call about your rescheduled time.

Local schools will also be impacted by the weather.

Lafayette County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday. Oxford School District will also have a two-hour delay.

Pets will also need to be brought inside as temperatures dip below freezing. Remember, if you’re cold, they are, too.

It is advised to leave faucets dripping to prevent burst pipes, to keep heaters running and to bring potted plants inside as well if they are not accustomed to colder temperatures.

In icy conditions, it is advised to avoid road travel.

Be sure to read the Eagle for more updates as wintry weather descends upon Lafayette County.