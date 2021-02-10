expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Oxford’s Derrious Southern (11) dribbles past Horn Lake’s Mekhi Williams (10) during their first round game of the Region 2-6A tournament at Oxford High School on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The Chargers won 63-62 to advance to the tournament championship. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

DJ Smith’s buzzer-beater sends Oxford to 6A playoffs

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:04 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

DJ Smith scored six points on Tuesday, but the final two points were the biggest.

With 2.2 seconds remaining, Smith received the inbound pass, then cut his way to the goal and hit a layup as time expired to send the Oxford boys basketball team to next week’s 6A playoffs in their 63-62 win over Horn Lake at Oxford High School.

The buzzer-beating win secured the Chargers a spot in Friday’s Region 2-6A tournament championship against Southaven. The bigger picture, though, is Oxford will get to be at home for their first game of the playoffs.

“The game had a lot of different looks and we like the way it looked at the final buzzer, I can tell you that,” said Oxford head coach Drew Tyler. “Last second shot and win the game by one. This time of year everybody is 0-0. This is the third season. It’s the season that counts and they made the plays.”

Oxford had things under control in the first quarter, scoring at will against the Eagles and grabbing a 20-17 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

One of the game’s many looks appeared in the second quarter when the Chargers’ offense left them as they did not hit a shot until the three minute mark. Horn Lake outscored Oxford 18-8 for a 35-28 lead at halftime. Four of Oxford’s second quarter points came from the free throw line.

“We were Horn Lake’s sixth man for a lot of the game,” Tyler said. “But down the stretch, to cut into the lead and give ourselves a chance to win we ran set plays and we made shots.”

Heading into the final quarter, it was Oxford’s turn to have a lopsided eight minutes. Trailing by 13 points, the Chargers outscored Horn Lake 19-11 to secure the win.

Derrius Southern led Oxford with 19 points while Chase Rose scored 18 points and Omari Frierson added nine points. Kareem Thompson of Horn Lake scored a game-high 23 points.

The winner of Oxford and Southaven will receive a bye for the first round of next week’s playoffs and the loser will host a first round game. Horn Lake will play Hernando in the consolation game at 6 p.m. on Friday with the winner earning the three seed in 2-6A and the loser seeing its season end.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Winter Weather: How will it affect Oxford and Lafayette County?

Moving Into 2021

DJ Smith’s buzzer-beater sends Oxford to 6A playoffs

Abbeville man identified in officer-involved shooting

Lafayette County

Winter Weather: How will it affect Oxford and Lafayette County?

Crime

Abbeville man identified in officer-involved shooting

News

Oxford Aldermen continue sound ordinance discussions

Crime

High speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Oxford

Elections

Ward I candidates drop out of Oxford elections following Mississippi AG opinion

Crime

Two charged with grand larceny, commercial burglary

Crime

Harmontown man arrested for commercial burglary

Elections

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

News

Jim Weatherly, Ole Miss Football Letterwinner, Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Dies

Education

Oxford School District honors Administrator and Teacher of the Year

News

East Jackson Avenue Streetscape project moving forward after aldermen approval

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge

Crime

Oxford Walmart bomb scare suspect formally charged

Education

Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates

News

Oxford Police Department sets up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up station

Business

Arrest made in connection with bomb threat at Oxford Walmart

BREAKING NEWS

Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

Elections

Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race

Education

Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road

Education

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Crime

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Events

Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent