expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Abbeville man identified in officer-involved shooting

By Jake Thompson

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

An Abbeville man involved in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting was identified on Tuesday.

At approximately 11:29 p.m. on Feb. 8, an officer with the Oxford Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver, identified as Clay Tatum, 38 of Abbeville, failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit ensued.

Tatum continued to flee the officer out of Oxford’s city limits and into Lafayette County. The OPD officer called for assistance and continued the pursuit. Tatum eventually pulled the vehicle over and fled to a nearby residence. A K-9 dog was used to try and subdue and apprehend Tatum, but was unsuccessful.

Officers pursued Tatum into the residence, where he then brandished a weapon, pointing it at an officer multiple times.

“After repeated commands to drop the weapon, which he failed to obey, officers opened fire,” said Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen.

The officers began performing lifesaving measures, including CPR. Additional responding officers assisted in the life saving measures until medical personnel arrived. Tatum was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was contacted, as is protocol when an officer-involved shooting occurs, and immediately took over the investigation. McCutchen said all officers involved were wearing body cameras and were activated. All video of the incident has been turned over to MBI.

Unlike the December 2020 officer-involved shooting, body cam footage of this incident was not released.

In August 2019, Tatum was arrested by US Marshals for making what they called “terroristic threats” during an incident at the Little Caesar’s on University Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be posted on oxfordeagle.com as it becomes available.

Oxford Police Department’s full video discussing the incident can be viewed below:

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Abbeville man identified in officer-involved shooting

Oxford Aldermen continue sound ordinance discussions

Oxford girls basketball handles Horn Lake to advance in Region 2-6A tournament

Lafayette basketball splits first round games in Region 1-5A tournament

Crime

Abbeville man identified in officer-involved shooting

News

Oxford Aldermen continue sound ordinance discussions

Crime

High speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Oxford

Elections

Ward I candidates drop out of Oxford elections following Mississippi AG opinion

Crime

Two charged with grand larceny, commercial burglary

Crime

Harmontown man arrested for commercial burglary

Elections

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

News

Jim Weatherly, Ole Miss Football Letterwinner, Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Dies

Education

Oxford School District honors Administrator and Teacher of the Year

News

East Jackson Avenue Streetscape project moving forward after aldermen approval

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge

Crime

Oxford Walmart bomb scare suspect formally charged

Education

Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates

News

Oxford Police Department sets up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up station

Business

Arrest made in connection with bomb threat at Oxford Walmart

BREAKING NEWS

Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

Elections

Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race

Education

Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road

Education

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Crime

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Events

Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project