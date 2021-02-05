Tommie Waters, 85, of Oxford, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family members on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Tommie was born to Thomas and Bessie Carter. She graduated Booneville High School, where she played basketball and was crowned Homecoming Queen. Tommie attended Northeast Junior College. Her course work involved medical secretary skills, which she used for several years working in doctor’s offices. In addition, she served in secretarial positions at Oxford Church of Christ and Mary Kay. She also worked at Oxford Fabric Center.

“Sweet Ms. Tommie”, as everyone referred to her, was a very active member of Oxford Church of Christ where she taught 2-year-olds, worked in the nursery, served as a greeter, hosted showers and started the food program. Tommie was a very active worker in the World Bible School program. She also worked at the Pantry and had her own personal card ministry.

Family was very important to her. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, making a home was the most important to her. Her church, her girls, and her grandsons were her world. She made many dresses for her girls, but the most gorgeous dresses she ever made were both their wedding dresses. She loved celebrating every special day in their lives and every accomplishment they had. Beverly and Elizabeth will always remember many girl’s trips with just the three of them. She loved serving as their Brownie troop leader when they were younger. Tommie assisted and encouraged Wade, Beverly and Elizabeth until all three had completed their college educations and earned their degrees. When grandchildren came along, she loved being a part of audiences anytime they were performing.

Tommie was a very artistic seamstress, mastering French hand sewing and smocking. She also enjoyed toll painting and ceramics. Tommie was quite an entertainer, and many have enjoyed sitting at her table. She was an amazing cook. She also enjoyed her membership in University Dames for many years.

Tommie was loved by everyone who knew her, and she was never seen without that big smile on her face. She will be deeply missed. She leaves a legacy of faith, unconditional love, and extreme patience to her daughters, grandsons, and her son in law that she loved like a son.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Wade Waters; two daughters, Beverly Waters and Elizabeth (David) Coon; and three grandsons, Sean Nichols, Russell Coon, and Walker Coon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bessie Carter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Pinevale Children’s Home (1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950).

