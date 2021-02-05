expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

 Tommie Waters

By Staff Report

Published 10:59 am Friday, February 5, 2021

Tommie Waters, 85, of Oxford, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family members on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Tommie was born to Thomas and Bessie Carter. She graduated Booneville High School, where she played basketball and was crowned Homecoming Queen. Tommie attended Northeast Junior College. Her course work involved medical secretary skills, which she used for several years working in doctor’s offices. In addition, she served in secretarial positions at Oxford Church of Christ and Mary Kay. She also worked at Oxford Fabric Center.

“Sweet Ms. Tommie”, as everyone referred to her, was a very active member of Oxford Church of Christ where she taught 2-year-olds, worked in the nursery, served as a greeter, hosted showers and started the food program. Tommie was a very active worker in the World Bible School program. She also worked at the Pantry and had her own personal card ministry.
Family was very important to her. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, making a home was the most important to her. Her church, her girls, and her grandsons were her world. She made many dresses for her girls, but the most gorgeous dresses she ever made were both their wedding dresses. She loved celebrating every special day in their lives and every accomplishment they had. Beverly and Elizabeth will always remember many girl’s trips with just the three of them. She loved serving as their Brownie troop leader when they were younger. Tommie assisted and encouraged Wade, Beverly and Elizabeth until all three had completed their college educations and earned their degrees. When grandchildren came along, she loved being a part of audiences anytime they were performing. 

Tommie was a very artistic seamstress, mastering French hand sewing and smocking. She also enjoyed toll painting and ceramics. Tommie was quite an entertainer, and many have enjoyed sitting at her table. She was an amazing cook. She also enjoyed her membership in University Dames for many years. 

Tommie was loved by everyone who knew her, and she was never seen without that big smile on her face. She will be deeply missed. She leaves a legacy of faith, unconditional love, and extreme patience to her daughters, grandsons, and her son in law that she loved like a son.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Wade Waters; two daughters, Beverly Waters and Elizabeth (David) Coon; and three grandsons, Sean Nichols, Russell Coon, and Walker Coon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bessie Carter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Pinevale Children’s Home (1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950).
Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com. 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

 Tommie Waters

John Walter Nance III

Angelo Mistilis

Elections

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

News

Jim Weatherly, Ole Miss Football Letterwinner, Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Dies

Education

Oxford School District honors Administrator and Teacher of the Year

News

East Jackson Avenue Streetscape project moving forward after aldermen approval

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge

Crime

Oxford Walmart bomb scare suspect formally charged

Education

Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates

News

Oxford Police Department sets up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up station

Business

Arrest made in connection with bomb threat at Oxford Walmart

BREAKING NEWS

Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

Elections

Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race

Education

Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road

Education

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Crime

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Events

Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project

Elections

New candidates enter Oxford Alderman races in municipal elections

Lafayette County

Oxford Aldermen vote to reinstate outdoor mask mandate

Crime

Woman arrested for aiding fugitive

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on forgery charge

Crime

Third man arrested in connection to Good Earth Landscaping theft

Crime

Oxford man arrested following shooting