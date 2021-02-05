expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Oxford City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:16 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

After announcing his intentions to not seek another term as Oxford’s Alderman for Ward I, Rick Addy has changed course due to recent announcements regarding this year’s municipal elections.

On Friday, Addy announced on his Facebook page his intention to now run for re-election. The change of heart comes from the possibility some candidates who were running to fill his seat in this summer’s elections may no longer be eligible.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch issued an opinion regarding the requirements candidates must meet to qualify for municipal elections, which contradicts the interpretation of many municipalities, city clerk offices and candidates themselves.

Fitch’s opinion reads: “Candidates for municipal ward office, in a municipality with a population of 1,000 or more, according to the latest federal decennial census, must have been a resident of the ward they seek to serve for a minimum of two years prior to the date of election.”

This year’s elections take place on June 8, meaning eligible candidates must have lived in the wards they are running for since at least June 8, 2019. Addy noted due to the Attorney General’s opinion, a candidate he was supporting to fill his seat may no longer qualify.

The statute had previously been interpreted by Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office to indicate candidates for municipal office must be a resident of the municipality, meaning the City of Oxford, for two years but do not need to necessarily reside in that specific ward for those two years.

“I was comfortable knowing there capable candidates running for Aldermen of Ward I who shared a similar vision of how Oxford most successfully moves forward,” Addy’s post read. “I had complete confidence knowing one of these candidates would be representing our ward. …I have given my time and heart to serving our community and will submit my paperwork this (Friday afternoon) to seek re-election.”

As of Friday morning, the candidates qualified for the Ward I race were Democratic candidates Erin Smith and Billy Crews, along with Harry Alexander running as an Independent. Addy did not specify which candidate he was supporting or endorsing to fill his seat in his Facebook post.

Oxford City Clerk Ashley Atkinson told the EAGLE that election commission had not met as of press time to discuss how many, if any, of the candidates currently qualified will no long be eligible to run in the upcoming elections. The deadline to qualify is 5 p.m. on Feb. 5

As of Friday morning, second candidate had officially qualified for the mayoral race, ensuring Mayor Robyn Tannehill will not run for a second term unopposed. Brandon Pettis filed his paperwork this week to run as an Independent. Independent candidates do not have a primary, meaning the 18-year-old will challenge Tannehill in the June 8 general election.

In the Ward II race, incumbent Alderman Mark Huelse is seeking re-election as a Republican and will be challenged by Democratic candidate Afton Thomas.

Alderman Janice Antonow announced last month she will not seek a seventh term on the Board of Aldermen, leaving the Ward III seat open for a new face to occupy it. As of Friday morning, Republican Candidate L. McQueen Miscamble and Democratic candidate Brian Hyneman were the only two officially qualified in the race to fill Antonow’s post.

Ward IV Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson was still running opposed in her bid to seek her first full term on the Board as of Friday morning.

In the Ward V race, incumbent Preston Taylor will be challenged by Justin Boyd and Tracey L. Williams in a Democratic primary this spring. The winner of that primary will go on to the general election unopposed, as no other candidates from a political party qualified.

Ward VI Alderman Jason Bailey is currently running opposed in his re-election bid as a Republican candidate, while Alderman At-Large John Morgan will be challenged by Democratic candidate Linda Porter Bishop. Morgan is running as an Independent.

Primaries will take place on April 6 with any runoffs needed taking place on April 27. The general election will be held on June 8.

Check oxfordeagle.com for developments regarding the elections throughout the weekend.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

 Tommie Waters

John Walter Nance III

Angelo Mistilis

Elections

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

News

Jim Weatherly, Ole Miss Football Letterwinner, Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Dies

Education

Oxford School District honors Administrator and Teacher of the Year

News

East Jackson Avenue Streetscape project moving forward after aldermen approval

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge

Crime

Oxford Walmart bomb scare suspect formally charged

Education

Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates

News

Oxford Police Department sets up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up station

Business

Arrest made in connection with bomb threat at Oxford Walmart

BREAKING NEWS

Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

Elections

Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race

Education

Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road

Education

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Crime

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Events

Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project

Elections

New candidates enter Oxford Alderman races in municipal elections

Lafayette County

Oxford Aldermen vote to reinstate outdoor mask mandate

Crime

Woman arrested for aiding fugitive

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on forgery charge

Crime

Third man arrested in connection to Good Earth Landscaping theft

Crime

Oxford man arrested following shooting