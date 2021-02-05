expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Angelo Mistilis

By Staff Report

Published 10:49 am Friday, February 5, 2021

Mr. Angelo Mistilis, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Elmcroft in Oxford. A private memorial service was held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Father Joe Tonos officiating. The family invites Angelo’s friends to join them for the service via Waller Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Livestreaming will begin at 11 a.m. 

Angelo, Daddy, Dad, Big Pops, Ang and Big Daddy were all names that Angelo Mistilis answered to, and he lived up to them all. His larger-than-life character was an integral part of all the lives he touched. Angelo was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather and great-grandfather, a kind neighbor and loyal friend.  

Many people will remember the café that he owned and operated, some will remember his friendly greetings from his front porch swing and others will remember the quiet, direct aid he gave to them or their family – never once expecting a thank you. His huge heart made everyone around him feel safe and loved. 

Throughout his life, he worked hard to provide for his family and set an example for his children by the life he lived. He taught his children to be honest, hardworking people who loved big and always helped others. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and, along the way, taught many friends how to hunt, fish and cook some really good food! 

Angelo leaves a legacy of love, compassion and incredible humor. We already miss him but are thankful we each have a series of special memories to cherish from when he was with us. Angelo was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was stationed in Hawaii prior to Vietnam where he served as a trainer in the tank division. 

Angelo is survived by his loving wife, JoDale Mistilis of Oxford; two daughters, Erin McKibben and her husband, Charles of Brentwood, Tenn. and Dina Mistilis Moore of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons, Joey Mistilis and his wife, Cathie of Oxford and John Mistilis and his wife, Maggie of Oxford; two brothers, Stavros Mistilis and his wife, Kay of Memphis and Ben Arthur Mistilis and his wife, Bernadette of Florida; eight grandchildren, Hunter Moore, Eli Moore, Joe McKibben, Mimi Leachman, Matt Mistilis, Lauren Mistilis, Andy McCown and Beau Farmer. He was proud to be a great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren. 

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Angelo’s memory, the family feels that donations to The Pantry would honor a man who loved to feed others. Donations may be mailed to The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655. 

 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

 Tommie Waters

John Walter Nance III

Angelo Mistilis

Elections

Rick Addy announces decision to seek re-election as Ward I Alderman

News

Jim Weatherly, Ole Miss Football Letterwinner, Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Dies

Education

Oxford School District honors Administrator and Teacher of the Year

News

East Jackson Avenue Streetscape project moving forward after aldermen approval

Crime

Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge

Crime

Oxford Walmart bomb scare suspect formally charged

Education

Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates

News

Oxford Police Department sets up COVID-19 vaccine sign-up station

Business

Arrest made in connection with bomb threat at Oxford Walmart

BREAKING NEWS

Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

Elections

Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race

Education

Six classrooms at Della Davidson Elementary learning virtually due to COVID-19 cases

Crime

Oxford woman arrested for damaging vehicle on Old Taylor Road

Education

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Crime

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Events

Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project

Elections

New candidates enter Oxford Alderman races in municipal elections

Lafayette County

Oxford Aldermen vote to reinstate outdoor mask mandate

Crime

Woman arrested for aiding fugitive

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on forgery charge

Crime

Third man arrested in connection to Good Earth Landscaping theft

Crime

Oxford man arrested following shooting