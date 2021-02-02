expand
February 2, 2021

Oxford High School students Edmund Doerkson, left, and Emmanuelle Teng, right, were named candidates for the 2021 US Presidential Scholar award. Finalists will be named in May. (Oxford School District)

Two Oxford High students named Presidential Scholar award candidates

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Two Oxford High School students are among 86 Mississippi students selected as candidates for a national award.

The 2021 US Presidential Scholars Program named candidates from all 50 states on Monday. Emmanuelle R. Teng and Edmund S. Doerkson from OHS were selected.

Students selected as candidates have an opportunity to become US Presidential Scholars. Those who make it to the candidacy level are mailed materials from the US Department of Education to help them continue the next phase of the application process. Only students who have been selected as a candidate in their respective states receive the invitation to participate in the application process.

“I am very excited for Edmund and Emma. U. S. Presidential Scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness,” said OHS Principal Noah Hamilton. “These two have such great promise. I am excited to have been a part of their journey. They will prove to be scholars in every sense of the word. We at OHS congratulate both Edmund and Emma on this special recognition. ”

A national review committee of qualified individuals experienced in secondary and post-secondary education evaluates the candidates on their academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities and the quality and content of their essays.

Semifinalists will be announced in April and the final scholars will be announced in May. Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C., pending COVID-19 guidelines, to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a ceremony and will participate in activities and events.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by Executive Order of the President, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.  In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts.   In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

