February 2, 2021

Arrest made in connection with bomb threat at Oxford Walmart

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:00 am Monday, February 1, 2021

One person is facing charges in connection with a bomb threat made at the Oxford Walmart on Sunday.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 4 p.m., the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call from Walmart management, stating they had a person inside the store telling customers that he planted a bomb in the store and they should leave before it detonated.

Officers arrived to the scene and were directed to the person, identified as Jordan Montrey Williams, 26 of Oxford, who was trying to leave the store. An arrest was made without further incident.

The store, located at 2530 Jackson Avenue West, was evacuated and OPD set up a perimeter until additional resources arrived. Three explosive detection canines from other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to assist OPD in searching the store. At approximately 7:47 p.m., the store was deemed safe and an all-clear was given by OPD.

Walmart management decided to keep the store closed for the rest of Sunday.

Williams will be formally charged on Monday and OPD will release the charges, his mugshot photo and bond amount once that happens.

The investigation is still ongoing; if anyone has any other information regarding the incident they are encouraged to contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

The Ole Miss Police Department, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Panola County Sheriff’s Department all assisted OPD.

