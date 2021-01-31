Bomb threat called into Oxford Walmart

The Oxford Walmart was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in.

According to a tweet from the Oxford Police Department, one person of interest was taken into custody as of 4:31 p.m.

The store, located at 2530 Jackson Avenue West, will be “closed off for an undetermined period of time,” according to OPD. The area should be avoided while law enforcement authorities investigate and continue to secure the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.