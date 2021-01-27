expand
January 28, 2021

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:32 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

A Waterford woman is facing felony charges after stealing Christmas presents out of a vehicle in Oxford last month.

On Dec. 31, the Oxford Police Department received a report about a vehicle being broken into at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and several Christmas gifts being stolen.

Upon investigating the incident, OPD arrested Dana Diana Churchill, 44, without incident on Jan. 22. The stolen property was recovered.

Churchill was charged with one count of felony Auto Burglary and a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued her a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on her.

