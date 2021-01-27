expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

University of Mississippi commencement ceremony in the Grove, in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, May 14, 2016. Ole Miss announced a virtual event will take place on May 9 to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020. This year's Commencement ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Class of 2020 will still get to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, just a year later than expected.

The University of Mississippi announced some of its plans on Wednesday for in-person commencement ceremonies for both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 will be held April 29 through May 2, with the morning convocation taking place on May 1 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 8 a.m. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 will be held May 6 through 8 with convocation taking place on May 7 at 8 a.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments during Commencement each year,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “We are particularly pleased to uphold our commitment to the Class of 2020 by welcoming them back to campus and celebrating them in person.

“Our entire campus community is eager to honor the incredible achievements, character and resilience of all of our graduates.”

To keep graduates and families safe and in compliance with government orders and public health guidance, both morning Convocations, as well as school or college ceremonies, will be ticketed events. The university will announce specific ticket allotments per graduate later. The number of tickets allotted will vary by school/college, based on the number of graduates and the capacity of venues.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed at each of the ceremonies, including the requirement of a mask or facial covering and practicing social distancing measures. Each venue will be cleaned between individual ceremonies and venue capacities will be observed.

“The Commencement celebration is a celebration of accomplishment, perseverance and hard work,” said Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This year, for the first time, will be celebrating two Commencements in one year – one for the class of 2020 and one for the class of 2021.

“While they will necessarily look different, we are working hard to make them in-person, wonderful and memorable. I am confident that they will rise to the standard that people have come to appreciate and expect from Ole Miss.”

Additional details and information can be found at the Ole Miss commencement website.

To view the complete 2021 Commencement schedule, visit commencement.olemiss.edu/2021-graduates/. To view the complete 2020 Commencement schedule, visit commencement.olemiss.edu/2020-graduates/.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford highlights Ole Miss football’s 2021 schedule

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Education

University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

Crime

Waterford woman arrested for stealing Christmas presents from car at hospital

Crime

Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

Events

Oxford Community Market asks City for help in increased rent

Business

Oxford Aldermen discuss East Jackson Avenue sidewalk expansion and outdoor dining project

Elections

New candidates enter Oxford Alderman races in municipal elections

Lafayette County

Oxford Aldermen vote to reinstate outdoor mask mandate

Crime

Woman arrested for aiding fugitive

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on forgery charge

Crime

Third man arrested in connection to Good Earth Landscaping theft

Crime

Oxford man arrested following shooting

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces plans for 2021

News

Ole Miss Announces Task Force Preparing for Campuswide COVID-19 Vaccinations

News

Property Transfers: January 11-January 15, 2021

News

Oxford’s Little Free Library locations converted into food pantries

Crime

Former Ole Miss student convicted of killing University police officer released from prison

Elections

Two Oxford Aldermen not seeking re-election

Events

2021 Double Decker Arts Festival status in limbo

Crime

Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries

Lafayette County

Lynching memorial approved for Lafayette County Courthouse lawn

Crime

Kosciusko man arrested for allegedly assaulting Uber driver

Crime

Sheriff’s Department looking for suspects in attempted burglary of Abbeville Mini Mart

News

Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

Crime

Opioid overdoses on the rise, says Lafayette County Metro Narcotics