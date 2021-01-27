Oxford man arrested for aggravated assault following shooting

An Oxford man is facing felony charges in connection to a shooting that occurred in Lafayette County.

On Jan. 22, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for a victim with a gunshot wound. After deputies arrived, they determined the shooting took place on County Road 215 and began an investigation.

On Jan. 25, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged Patrick “PJ” Pegues, 41, with Felon in Possession of Stolen Firearm and Aggravated Assault.

Pegues was issued a bond of $50,000.