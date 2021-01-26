Third man arrested in connection to Good Earth Landscaping theft

A man is facing a felony charge in connection to the incident where equipment was stolen from a Lafayette County business.

On Jan. 21, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested William Jones, 42, for Grand Larceny. The arrest occurred in Olive Branch with the help of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, Jones was involved in an incident where equipment was stolen from Good Earth Landscaping. Jones allegedly helped Anthony Sims and Robert Elkins in the theft and was issued a bond of $50,000.