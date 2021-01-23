expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner (24) goes for the ball against Texas A&M in The Pavilion on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Joiner scored a game-high 21 points and the Rebels won 61-50. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss defense stifles Texas A&M in win

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:05 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

What Ole Miss lacks in consistency offensive end of the court at times, they make up for it on the defensive in.

A steel curtain is beginning to form on the opponent’s end of the floor and was present in the Rebels’ 61-50 win against Texas A&M on Saturday at The Pavilion.

For a fourth time this season, Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) held their opponent to 50 points or less and a second straight time in conference play. The Rebels held Mississippi State to 46 points on Tuesday.

A stretch between the first and second half saw the Rebels 1-3-1 defense stifle Texas A&M (7-6, 2-5) during a 24-2.

“(Our defense) kept them off balance,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “We’ve had some good moments but for about 25 minutes that’s the best we’ve been. We just had active hands. It didn’t matter if it was Robert (Allen) in there. KJ (Buffen), Khadim (Sy), Romello (White). A lot of different guys played different positions. We just got our hands on a ton of balls the end of the first half, start of the second half.”

Defense helped create offense for Ole Miss when they needed it the most, scoring 25 points off of 18 Aggie turnovers. The Rebels also scored 15 fast break points.

Over the past few games Jarkel Joiner is becoming the explosive player and part of a one-two combo between him and Devontae Shuler. Joiner scored a game high 21-points against the Aggies and combined with Shuler for 24 of the Rebels’ 30 points in the second half.

Joiner is averaging 18.3 points in his last three games, which have come against Georgia, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. After seven games in the SEC, the former Oxford High standout is beginning to get a grasp on the game.

“The game is slowing down for me,” Joiner said. “The SEC is one of the best conferences in college basketball. So, the game is kind of slowing down for me and I’m just picking my spots.”

Ole Miss will hit the road next week for games at Arkansas on Wednesay and at Georgia next Saturday.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss women drop their fourth straight in loss to Florida

Ole Miss defense stifles Texas A&M in win

Ole Miss baseball opening season at College Baseball Showdown

Devontae Shuler heating up at right time for Ole Miss

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces plans for 2021

News

Ole Miss Announces Task Force Preparing for Campuswide COVID-19 Vaccinations

News

Oxford’s Little Free Library locations converted into food pantries

Crime

Former Ole Miss student convicted of killing University police officer released from prison

Elections

Two Oxford Aldermen not seeking re-election

Events

2021 Double Decker Arts Festival status in limbo

Crime

Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries

Lafayette County

Lynching memorial approved for Lafayette County Courthouse lawn

Crime

Kosciusko man arrested for allegedly assaulting Uber driver

Crime

Sheriff’s Department looking for suspects in attempted burglary of Abbeville Mini Mart

News

Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

Crime

Opioid overdoses on the rise, says Lafayette County Metro Narcotics

Events

Oxford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebrations go socially distant in 2021

Lafayette County

Highway 7 and 9 roundabout project to resume this Spring

Crime

Armed and dangerous Lafayette County man wanted in Panola County

News

Residents of Oxford’s State Veterans Home receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County

Mississippi has “no additional vaccines” for COVID-19

News

Aldermen approve COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees

Education

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday

Featured Photo

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

Elections

OXFORD FIRST: 18-year-old entering Oxford Mayoral race