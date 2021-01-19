Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries

Two people are facing felony burglary charges following an investigation into a string of thefts in the College Hill Road area.

On Jan. 14, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of burglaries in the 800 block of College Hill Road. Upon investigation, officers identified Ethan Christopher Pruitt, 20 of Louisville, Ky., and Savannah Clair Nagle, 20 of Oxford, as the suspects for their alleged involvement.

Pruitt and Nagle were each charged with three counts of Residential Burglary, three counts of Auto Burglary and one count of Credit Card Fraud.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge gave both Pruitt and Nagle $25,000 bonds. Additional charges will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.