expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Ole Miss Baseball vs Louisville in the third game of a weekend series on February 16th, 2020 at Swayze Field in Oxford, MS. Twitter and Instagram: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com

Ole Miss baseball announces 2021 schedule

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

After playing only 17 games in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the spring season short, Ole Miss baseball announced a full 2021 schedule on Tuesday.

The No. 6 Rebels will open its season in Arlington, Texas as they participate in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Global Life Field on Feb. 19 through 21. Details of the Southeastern Conference – Big 12 Conference joint event will be announced later this week.

Ole Miss will open their home schedule on Feb. 23 against Arkansas State. The rest of the Rebels’ non-conference home schedule includes Central Florida (Feb. 26-28), Memphis (March 2), Jackson State (March 3), Belmont (March 5-7), Alcorn State (March 9), Louisiana-Monroe (March 12-14), Central Arkansas (March 23), North Alabama (March 30), Southeast Missouri (April 13), Little Rock (April 20) and UT Martin (May 11).

The Rebels’ non-conference road games include trips to Louisiana Tech (March 16-17) and Arkansas State (May 18).

Ole Miss plans to add two more non-conference games to the schedule. Opponents and dates of those games will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 Governor’s Cup between Ole Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State will not take place at Trustmark Park in Pearl this year. The two programs issued a joint statement on canceling the game this season.

“Due to scheduling and logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have agreed that the Governor’s Cup game in Pearl will not be played this year. While we are disappointed for our loyal fans in the Jackson area, we look forward to seeing our storied rivalry renewed during the scheduled three-game series April 16-18,” the statement read.

The SEC portion of the Rebels’ schedule will begin on March 19 with a three-game home series against No. 23 Auburn. Other SEC home series include No. 8 Arkansas (April 9-11), No. 12 LSU (April 23-25), No. 18 South Carolina (April 30-May 2) and No. 4 Vanderbilt (May 14-16).

Ole Miss will travel to Alabama (March 26-28), No. 1 Florida (April 1-3), Mississippi State, Texas A&M (May 7-9) and close out the regular season at Georgia (May 20-22).

The SEC Tournament will take place in Hoover, Ala. May 25-30.

The 2021 attendance plan and ticketing information will be announced later this week.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

2021 Double Decker Arts Festival status in limbo

Ole Miss baseball announces 2021 schedule

Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries

Lynching memorial approved for Lafayette County Courthouse lawn

Events

2021 Double Decker Arts Festival status in limbo

Crime

Two arrested by Oxford Police in connection to College Hill Road burglaries

Lafayette County

Lynching memorial approved for Lafayette County Courthouse lawn

Crime

Kosciusko man arrested for allegedly assaulting Uber driver

Crime

Sheriff’s Department looking for suspects in attempted burglary of Abbeville Mini Mart

News

Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

Crime

Opioid overdoses on the rise, says Lafayette County Metro Narcotics

Events

Oxford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebrations go socially distant in 2021

Lafayette County

Highway 7 and 9 roundabout project to resume this Spring

Crime

Armed and dangerous Lafayette County man wanted in Panola County

News

Residents of Oxford’s State Veterans Home receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County

Mississippi has “no additional vaccines” for COVID-19

News

Aldermen approve COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees

Education

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday

Featured Photo

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

Elections

OXFORD FIRST: 18-year-old entering Oxford Mayoral race

Business

McAlister’s Deli opening new Oxford location on Monday

News

Property Transfers Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax