January 19, 2021

Kosciusko man arrested for allegedly assaulting Uber driver

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:35 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A Kosciusko man is facing assault charges after an altercation with an Uber driver last year.

On Oct. 25, 2020, an officer with the Oxford Police Department responded to a call from an Uber driver on East Jackson Avenue. Upon the officer’s arrival, the driver reported that he was assaulted by someone who requested a ride via the Uber app. The person who requested the ride allegedly assaulted the driver, damaged the driver’s phone while the driver tried to call the police and damaged the driver’s vehicle.

During the investigation, an investigator discovered the ride was ordered by Samuel Robert Hudson, 23. A warrant was issued for Hudson for Felony Malicious Mischief. On Jan. 12, Hudson turned himself in to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Hudson a $2,500 bond.

