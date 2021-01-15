expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

By Davis Coen

Published 5:17 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Property transfers between January 4 – January 8, 2021 recorded with Chancery Court for zip code 38655 – Oxford, MS
16 CR 164: Wells Fargo Bank NA from Jeffrey L Watts and Sherry A Watts
100 Depot St: FNB Oxford Bank from The Servati Group LLC
404 Cherokee Dr: FNB Oxford Bank from Taylor Hamilton Webb and Catherine Carter Servati
101 Garden Terrace Dr: Freedom Mortgage Corporation from Stevie Allen Bailey and Brandi W
Bailey
Quarter Condominiums Unit 33, 34, 37, 39, 40: First State Bank from Chawla Realty LLC
Heritage Centre Unit 28-31: FNB Oxford Bank from Meena’s Properties LLC
2510 University Ave: BancorpSouth Bank from Tammy B Herod
405, 409 S 18th St, 404 Ross Ave: FNB Oxford Bank from Pad Properties LLC
714, 416 S 18th St, 1808 Johnson Ave Ext: FNB Oxford Bank from Pad Properties LLC
Oxford Farms Subdivision Unit 3: Thousand Oaks Holding Company LLC from Thomas Tann
803 University Ave: Bank of Holly Springs from J Richard Doty and Beth Graham Doty
910 Old Taylor Rd: UBS Bank USA from David D Magee and Kent R Magee
104 Edgewood Blvd: Origin Bank from Kimberly Bartusek
2206 Anderson Rd Unit 2604: Community Bank of Mississippi from McNeal LLC
1423 Jefferson Ave: Renasant Bank from Jon Rodger Moen and Barbara Lowe
105, 107, 109, 301, 303, 305, 307, 309, 311, 313 PR 1107: Oxford University Bank from Eight
Clearbrook LLC
Turnberry Condominiums 137, 138: Trehern Investments LLC from Richard Christopher Acosta
and Catalina Acosta
521 Exbury Dr: BankPlus Loan Operations from Eugene H Bell
902 Cedarbrook Dr: Renasant Bank from James Joseph Taylor
719 University Ave Unit 9: BancorpSouth Bank from Margaret Bryan Ward Schaff and David
Callahan Schaff
190 CR 105: Gum Tree Mortgage LLC from Darryl A King
1086 Augusta Dr: Gum Tree Mortgage LLC from Daniel Z Caldwell and Ruth E Caldwell
834 Maplewood Dr: BancorpSouth Bank from George Schaff and Simsie Schaff
549 Schreve Oak Cir Unit 92: Community Mortgage Corporation from Casey Martin James and
Jenna Campbell James
734 CR 225: BancorpSouth Bank from James J Tedford and Holly M Tedford
703 Northpointe Cv: BancorpSouth from Lee Brian Lott and Lynann Smith Lott
306 Enterprise Dr: The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia from Meadowbrook Oxford Properties III
LLC
10 CR 241: BancorpSouth Bank from Edgar L Moore and Amy H Moore
107 Warren St: Memphis City Employees Credit Union from Heather M White and John C White
2004 Dundee Rd: The First from JST Property Partners LLC
1533 University Ave: Mechanics Bank from David W Pryor
997 Hwy 334: Mechanics Bank from Chester Allen Drewrey Jr and Lana Pepper Drewrey
83 Aspen Loop: Mechanics Bank from John Ball Burnett
460 Hwy 7 N: Trustmark National Bank from Brenda J Gill and Frank E Gill
500 Hathorn Rd: Renasant Bank from Rachel Realty LLC

733 Long Meadow Dr: NBKC Bank from Jon A Fortenberry and Lisa S Fortenberry
1211 Washington Ave: FNB Oxford Bank from David Donies Magee and Carol Kent Magee
485 Hwy 30: Sycamore Bank from Donald C Blackwell
1215 S 11th St: BankPlus Loan Operations from DeWitt M Lovelace Jr and Karen E Lovelace
6A, 6B, 7A, 7B, 8A, 8B, 9A, 9B, 10A, 10B, 11A, 11B CR 317: FNB Oxford Bank from Gary
Myers
483 Alexa Dr: CME Lending Group LLC from Veda Y Taylor
303 Fazio Dr: Mechanics Bank from M&M Property Management LLC
401 Augusta Dr: Mechanics Bank from M&M Property Management LLC
301 Longest Rd: Oxford University Bank from Betsy S Patton
303 Abbey Ln: Freedom Mortgage Corporation from Matthew Vahle and Wendy Hansen Vahle
102 Farmview Dr Unit 1304: Community Mortgage Corporation from Theresa A Gilbert and
Jeffrey E Gilbert
159 Downing St: Citizens Bank & Trust Company from Jim Cassidy Construction Company LLC
119 Windsor Falls Blvd: Renasant Bank from Robert E Saarnio
1740 Jackson Ave E Unit 1: BancorpSouth Bank from Earl J Blanchard Jr and Alicen A
Blanchard
The Colonial Condominiums Unit 9: William Cliff Heaton and Chris Buckignani from Margaret W
Schaff
Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums Unit 92: Old Oaks Oxford LLC from Casey Martin James
and Jenna C James
Shaw Place Condominiums Unit 103: Harrison SQ Investments LLC from David T Orthwein
Revocable Trust
Shaw Place Condominiums Unit 105: 328 Properties LLC from David T Orthwein Revocable
Trust
The Park at Oxford Commons Condominiums Unit 17: The Park at Oxford Commons LLC from
Meadowbrook Oxford Properties III LLC
Autumn Ridge Condominiums Unit 7: James Zebedee Whatley III and Deborah Campassi
Whatley from James Zebedee Whatley IV and Mary Elizabeth Whatley Evans
The Mill of Oxford Condominiums Unit 1304: The Mill of Oxford LLC from Theresa A Gilbert and
Jeffrey E Gilbert
Quarter Condominiums Unit 2: The Quarter Condominium Association from Alexandria White
The Oaks on East Jackson Condominiums Unit 101: Stephanie L Infante Trustee under the
Stephanie L Infante Trust from Earl J Blanchard Jr and Alicen A Blanchard

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Offense sputters in Rebels’ loss to Georgia

OPINION: Reeves’ grave mistake in vaccine rollout

Sheriff’s Department looking for suspects in attempted burglary of Abbeville Mini Mart

Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

Crime

Sheriff’s Department looking for suspects in attempted burglary of Abbeville Mini Mart

News

Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

Crime

Opioid overdoses on the rise, says Lafayette County Metro Narcotics

Events

Oxford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebrations go socially distant in 2021

Lafayette County

Highway 7 and 9 roundabout project to resume this Spring

Crime

Armed and dangerous Lafayette County man wanted in Panola County

News

Residents of Oxford’s State Veterans Home receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County

Mississippi has “no additional vaccines” for COVID-19

News

Aldermen approve COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees

Education

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday

Featured Photo

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

Elections

OXFORD FIRST: 18-year-old entering Oxford Mayoral race

Business

McAlister’s Deli opening new Oxford location on Monday

News

Property Transfers Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid