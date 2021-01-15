Property Transfers January 4 – January 8, 2021

Property transfers between January 4 – January 8, 2021 recorded with Chancery Court for zip code 38655 – Oxford, MS

16 CR 164: Wells Fargo Bank NA from Jeffrey L Watts and Sherry A Watts

100 Depot St: FNB Oxford Bank from The Servati Group LLC

404 Cherokee Dr: FNB Oxford Bank from Taylor Hamilton Webb and Catherine Carter Servati

101 Garden Terrace Dr: Freedom Mortgage Corporation from Stevie Allen Bailey and Brandi W

Bailey

Quarter Condominiums Unit 33, 34, 37, 39, 40: First State Bank from Chawla Realty LLC

Heritage Centre Unit 28-31: FNB Oxford Bank from Meena’s Properties LLC

2510 University Ave: BancorpSouth Bank from Tammy B Herod

405, 409 S 18th St, 404 Ross Ave: FNB Oxford Bank from Pad Properties LLC

714, 416 S 18th St, 1808 Johnson Ave Ext: FNB Oxford Bank from Pad Properties LLC

Oxford Farms Subdivision Unit 3: Thousand Oaks Holding Company LLC from Thomas Tann

803 University Ave: Bank of Holly Springs from J Richard Doty and Beth Graham Doty

910 Old Taylor Rd: UBS Bank USA from David D Magee and Kent R Magee

104 Edgewood Blvd: Origin Bank from Kimberly Bartusek

2206 Anderson Rd Unit 2604: Community Bank of Mississippi from McNeal LLC

1423 Jefferson Ave: Renasant Bank from Jon Rodger Moen and Barbara Lowe

105, 107, 109, 301, 303, 305, 307, 309, 311, 313 PR 1107: Oxford University Bank from Eight

Clearbrook LLC

Turnberry Condominiums 137, 138: Trehern Investments LLC from Richard Christopher Acosta

and Catalina Acosta

521 Exbury Dr: BankPlus Loan Operations from Eugene H Bell

902 Cedarbrook Dr: Renasant Bank from James Joseph Taylor

719 University Ave Unit 9: BancorpSouth Bank from Margaret Bryan Ward Schaff and David

Callahan Schaff

190 CR 105: Gum Tree Mortgage LLC from Darryl A King

1086 Augusta Dr: Gum Tree Mortgage LLC from Daniel Z Caldwell and Ruth E Caldwell

834 Maplewood Dr: BancorpSouth Bank from George Schaff and Simsie Schaff

549 Schreve Oak Cir Unit 92: Community Mortgage Corporation from Casey Martin James and

Jenna Campbell James

734 CR 225: BancorpSouth Bank from James J Tedford and Holly M Tedford

703 Northpointe Cv: BancorpSouth from Lee Brian Lott and Lynann Smith Lott

306 Enterprise Dr: The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia from Meadowbrook Oxford Properties III

LLC

10 CR 241: BancorpSouth Bank from Edgar L Moore and Amy H Moore

107 Warren St: Memphis City Employees Credit Union from Heather M White and John C White

2004 Dundee Rd: The First from JST Property Partners LLC

1533 University Ave: Mechanics Bank from David W Pryor

997 Hwy 334: Mechanics Bank from Chester Allen Drewrey Jr and Lana Pepper Drewrey

83 Aspen Loop: Mechanics Bank from John Ball Burnett

460 Hwy 7 N: Trustmark National Bank from Brenda J Gill and Frank E Gill

500 Hathorn Rd: Renasant Bank from Rachel Realty LLC

733 Long Meadow Dr: NBKC Bank from Jon A Fortenberry and Lisa S Fortenberry

1211 Washington Ave: FNB Oxford Bank from David Donies Magee and Carol Kent Magee

485 Hwy 30: Sycamore Bank from Donald C Blackwell

1215 S 11th St: BankPlus Loan Operations from DeWitt M Lovelace Jr and Karen E Lovelace

6A, 6B, 7A, 7B, 8A, 8B, 9A, 9B, 10A, 10B, 11A, 11B CR 317: FNB Oxford Bank from Gary

Myers

483 Alexa Dr: CME Lending Group LLC from Veda Y Taylor

303 Fazio Dr: Mechanics Bank from M&M Property Management LLC

401 Augusta Dr: Mechanics Bank from M&M Property Management LLC

301 Longest Rd: Oxford University Bank from Betsy S Patton

303 Abbey Ln: Freedom Mortgage Corporation from Matthew Vahle and Wendy Hansen Vahle

102 Farmview Dr Unit 1304: Community Mortgage Corporation from Theresa A Gilbert and

Jeffrey E Gilbert

159 Downing St: Citizens Bank & Trust Company from Jim Cassidy Construction Company LLC

119 Windsor Falls Blvd: Renasant Bank from Robert E Saarnio

1740 Jackson Ave E Unit 1: BancorpSouth Bank from Earl J Blanchard Jr and Alicen A

Blanchard

The Colonial Condominiums Unit 9: William Cliff Heaton and Chris Buckignani from Margaret W

Schaff

Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums Unit 92: Old Oaks Oxford LLC from Casey Martin James

and Jenna C James

Shaw Place Condominiums Unit 103: Harrison SQ Investments LLC from David T Orthwein

Revocable Trust

Shaw Place Condominiums Unit 105: 328 Properties LLC from David T Orthwein Revocable

Trust

The Park at Oxford Commons Condominiums Unit 17: The Park at Oxford Commons LLC from

Meadowbrook Oxford Properties III LLC

Autumn Ridge Condominiums Unit 7: James Zebedee Whatley III and Deborah Campassi

Whatley from James Zebedee Whatley IV and Mary Elizabeth Whatley Evans

The Mill of Oxford Condominiums Unit 1304: The Mill of Oxford LLC from Theresa A Gilbert and

Jeffrey E Gilbert

Quarter Condominiums Unit 2: The Quarter Condominium Association from Alexandria White

The Oaks on East Jackson Condominiums Unit 101: Stephanie L Infante Trustee under the

Stephanie L Infante Trust from Earl J Blanchard Jr and Alicen A Blanchard