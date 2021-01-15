expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Armed and dangerous Lafayette County man wanted in Panola County

By Anna Guizerix

Published 9:22 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Panola County Sheriff’s deputies, with help from several other agencies, are searching for a Lafayette County man in connection to multiple crimes.

Anthony Sims, Sr., and is wanted in Panola and Lafayette Counties in connection with a series of thefts of property and burglary.

Sims is also believed to have been involved in thefts committed in the City of Batesville, according to the Panolian.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said Sims was seen in the Industrial Park area just outside Sardis about 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Officers have followed up on several leads and continue to search the area.

Phelps said the fugitive is believed to be armed and is dangerous. According to the Panolian, law enforcement agencies are actively looking in the Sardis and Batesville areas for Sims as of 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Citizens who see the man, or have information, should call their nearest law enforcement agency immediately to make a report.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss men looking to shake off slow SEC start

Opioid overdoses on the rise, says Lafayette County Metro Narcotics

Oxford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebrations go socially distant in 2021

Highway 7 and 9 roundabout project to resume this Spring

Crime

Opioid overdoses on the rise, says Lafayette County Metro Narcotics

Events

Oxford’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebrations go socially distant in 2021

Lafayette County

Highway 7 and 9 roundabout project to resume this Spring

Crime

Armed and dangerous Lafayette County man wanted in Panola County

News

Residents of Oxford’s State Veterans Home receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County

Mississippi has “no additional vaccines” for COVID-19

News

Aldermen approve COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees

Education

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday

Featured Photo

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

Elections

OXFORD FIRST: 18-year-old entering Oxford Mayoral race

Business

McAlister’s Deli opening new Oxford location on Monday

News

Property Transfers Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid

Education

YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020

Education

Ole Miss professor sues Mississippi state auditor in ongoing “Scholar Strike” issue