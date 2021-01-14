expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:44 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

Lafayette County businesses and residences with outdoor surveillance cameras can now partner with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in a new program.

The Security Registration and Mapping Surveillance Camera Registry Program (S.C.R.A.M.) was launched last year by the sheriff’s department.

The program allows individuals to register the location of their surveillance systems with the sheriff’s department, and if a crime is committed, deputies and investigators can then use the registry to identify the locations of nearby video cameras to help collect evidence.

“Video footage is some of the most crucial evidence our officers can collect,” said Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East. “Even when your cameras don’t record a crime directly, they may record important clues — such as a car passing by — that can help guide an investigation.”

Signing up for the S.C.R.A.M. program is voluntary and does not require citizens to provide footage to the police. Officers can only view the footage at the homeowner or business owner’s discretion. The sheriff’s department will not share registration information with others.

The more residents and businesses that sign up to participate with S.C.R.A.M., the less time it will take for deputies and investigators to solve crimes, according to East.

“This program will allow citizens to play a part in keeping their community safe,” East said. “It’s just another way we are working to create community-law enforcement agency partnerships within the county.”

Those interested in registering for the program can use the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department smart phone app or go to the sheriff’s department page on the Lafayette County website.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Residents of Oxford’s State Veterans Home receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Mississippi has “no additional vaccines” for COVID-19

Oxford girls, Lafayette boys end long losing streaks to crosstown rivals

News

Residents of Oxford’s State Veterans Home receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Crime

Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County

Mississippi has “no additional vaccines” for COVID-19

News

Aldermen approve COVID-19 vaccine policy for city employees

Education

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday

Featured Photo

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

Elections

OXFORD FIRST: 18-year-old entering Oxford Mayoral race

Business

McAlister’s Deli opening new Oxford location on Monday

News

Property Transfers Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid

Education

YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020

Education

Ole Miss professor sues Mississippi state auditor in ongoing “Scholar Strike” issue

Business

Oxford restaurateur John Currence acquires Goose Creek Club

Crime

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: July-September 2020

Lafayette County

Nolan Mettetal, former Mississippi Legislator, dies of COVID-19