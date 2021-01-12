expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Melvin Ford

By Staff Report

Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Melvin Ford, age 87, of Water Valley, finished his earthly journey Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Oakland, Miss. to the late Roy and Mavourleen (Badley) Ford. After graduating high school, Melvin furthered his education receiving a Bachelor’s degree from Delta State, and a Master’s in education from the University of Mississippi. He then went on to a 30-year career in teaching and administration. After retiring from teaching, Melvin became a banker for 11 years including being the branch manager at The Peoples Bank & Trust. Melvin was a very active member of the First Methodist Church in Water Valley where he once served as a Sunday School teacher and a member of the administrative board. He was also very active in the community that he loved serving as a charter member of the Water Valley Ambassadors and former president. He also served in the Rotary Club, as past president of the Lions Club, and past president of the Water Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Visitation is planned for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with Bro. Reed McCaleb officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery with Patton Ford, Scott Young, Steele Ford, Lee Ford, Ben Ford, Robbie Parsons, Chris Ross, and Eddie MaGee serving as Pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Larson, Binne Turnage, Bennie Taylor, Eddie Ray, John Ingram, Bill Taylor, Jack Sartin, C.T. Hand, John Robbinson, Charles Thomas and Larry Carr.

Melvin is survived by one daughter, Margie Ford; one granddaughter, Hannah Cook; and one brother, Marvin Ford, all of Memphis, Tenn.

As well as his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Cecil Ford; and five brothers, John Ford, Charles Ford, Roy Ford, James Ford, and Raymond Ford.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be sent to the First Methodist Church. 

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Betty Katheryn Hilliard Sims

Melvin Ford

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Planning Commission approves site plan for Oxford School District’s new CTE building

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

Education

Delayed Start for Lafayette County Schools on Tuesday

Featured Photo

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

Elections

OXFORD FIRST: 18-year-old entering Oxford Mayoral race

Business

McAlister’s Deli opening new Oxford location on Monday

News

Property Transfers Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid

Education

YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020

Education

Ole Miss professor sues Mississippi state auditor in ongoing “Scholar Strike” issue

Business

Oxford restaurateur John Currence acquires Goose Creek Club

Crime

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: July-September 2020

Lafayette County

Nolan Mettetal, former Mississippi Legislator, dies of COVID-19

Lafayette County

Oxford bars, restaurants not allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

News

City of Oxford approves inter-local agreement with Metro Narcotics

Elections

Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: April-June 2020