January 13, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered at the Oxford Conference Center and National Guard Armory, located on Sisk Avenue. The vaccine is available, by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

COVID-19 vaccinations administered at Oxford Conference Center

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:12 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Lafayette County is now home to a COVID-19 vaccination site five days a week.

The Oxford Conference Center and National Guard Armory, at 102 Ed Perry Boulevard, is the new location in Oxford for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The location is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Previously, the vaccine was available exclusively at the Lafayette County Health Department once a week on Friday. According to Lafayette County emergency management director Steve Quarles, the health department is no longer offering the vaccine.

The current vaccine phase is for healthcare workers and individuals over the age of 75. Later this week, the Mississippi State Health Department is supposed to move to Phase 1b.2, which includes individuals over the age of 65, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, college professors and staff, child care workers, corrections officers and staff and congregate setting workers.

To receive the vaccine, those eligible must make an appointment on the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s website at covidvaccine.umc.edu or call (877) 978-6453.

“The convention center and local health department does not have anything to do with signing individuals up,” Quarles said. “Currently, this week has already been filled up and is showing unavailable. Individuals will need to check periodically for potential cancelations or additional weeks being added.”

Those who have received their first dose of the vaccine can now book their appointment to receive their second in the two-dose process. For individuals who receive the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose is due 21 days after receiving the first. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is due 28 days after the first. The second dose must be administered at the same location individuals were given the first dose.

People are able to book appointments at locations outside of Lafayette County if they so choose, according to Quarles.

With the vaccines now being administered, the Monday and Wednesday COVID-19 drive-thru testing will no longer be offered at the conference center.

