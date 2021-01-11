expand
January 12, 2021

SNOW DAY 2021: Oxford, Ole Miss turn into winter wonderland

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:33 am Monday, January 11, 2021

The City of Oxford and the University of Mississippi became a winter wonderland on Monday.

Weather reports indicated the heavier snowfall would hit central portions of the state and around Grenada, but Oxford residents woke up to a couple inches of fresh snow adorning their yards and trees.

The snow is expected to taper off throughout the day on Monday with a high of 35 degrees, which may melt some of the snow, but with a low of 28 degrees it could begin to ice over at sunset.

The Oxford Police Department reported ice beginning to form on the Highway 30 bridge over Highway 7, but that was the only report of iced bridges as of Monday morning.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun and a high of 46 degrees.

Enjoy some photos of Oxford’s snow day.

