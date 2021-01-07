expand
January 7, 2021

Melissa Ann Marquis Jones

Mrs. Melissa Ann Marquis Jones, 41, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home in Abbeville. A private funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Whatley officiating. Burial will follow in Abbeville Cemetery. 

Melissa was born in Oxford and worked as the longtime manager of Marquis Towing and U-Haul. She was beloved by her customers for the personal care she provided and they specifically asked for her when calling. Melissa was a member of Anchor Baptist Church, was an avid reader and enjoyed getting out to go shopping. She was an active and devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren. 

Survivors include her husband, Summer Jones, Jr. of Abbeville; her parents, Larry and Linda Marquis of Oxford; three sons, Preston Chace Goodwin of Oxford, Andrew Tyler Goodwin of Oxford and Logan Spencer Brandon of Abbeville; two brothers, Larry Lee Marquis and his wife, Jessica of Oxford and Blake Lanier Marquis of Oxford; her grandmother, Betty Ann Marquis of Oxford and four grandchildren, Brayden Lee Goodwin, Kristi Nicole Goodwin, Kayle Ann Goodwin and Amelia Joan Goodwin. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jimmy Marquis and Bobby Colston and her grandmother, Elizabeth Colston. 

Memorial contributions in Melissa’s memory may be made to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com. 

 

