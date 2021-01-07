expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:43 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Crime was down in the City of Oxford during 2020 in some categories, while other crimes saw an increase due to the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oxford Police Department provided its annual report to the Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting on Tuesday. According to the report, domestic violence arrests increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

In 2020, there were 145 arrests for domestic violence, which is was 47 more arrests than OPD made in 2019 for the same charge. When it came to felony domestic violence arrests, where a weapon was used, OPD made nine arrests for that charge last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay in their homes for months in a row due to the quarantine and shelter-in-place orders. Due to families being together in their residences for long periods of time unfortunately led to an increase in domestic violence calls.

“Domestic assaults really went up this year,” Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen told the Board.

Another aspect of the pandemic and residents isolating at home was the number of mental health calls OPD received in 2020. There were 143 mental health calls into OPD, which is something the department has not tracked until last year.

McCutchen credited a partnership between OPD and local nonprofit Communicare, which would come to the scene of mental health calls to help talk with citizens struggling with a mental health issue.

“Any time we’ve called them, no matter the time, they came to scene and worked with us to help resolve the situation, which has just been incredible,” McCutchen said.

There were two fatal shootings in 2020. One took place at Highland Square that left 22-year-old Frank James Davis, of Grenada, pronounced dead at the scene. The incident resulted in seven individuals arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Another fatal shooting was officer-involved. Officers responded to The Mark Condominiums for a domestic disturbance call, which turned into hours-long standoff with Kenneth Dale Miller, 47 of Oxford. Miller eventually walked out onto his balcony where he began yelling and pointing his weapon at the officers, who immediately fired at him. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were several other incidents where OPD officers responded to shots fired, but no injuries occurred.

Last year, OPD made 269 felony arrests, conducted 635 foot patrols, made 3,737 business checks and 1,431 follow-up calls.

When it came to burglaries, OPD officers investigated 181 vehicle burglaries, 73 residential or commercial burglaries and 16 robberies or armed robberies. Of those investigations, 145 arrests were made for vehicle burglaries, 33 arrests for residential or commercial burglary and 17 arrests for robbery or armed robbery.

McCutchen told the Board there five instances were OPD officers caught people in the act of a burglary.

“That was due to every staff member and detective working together,” McCutchen said.

With less people on the roads for much of 2020, DUIs and other alcohol-related incidents dropped sharply. There were 468 DUI violations and 276 other alcohol-related offenses in 2020, compared to the 588 DUI violations and 509 other alcohol-related offenses in 2019.

The report is something that has been in the works for OPD to provide for the past couple of years, according to Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Providing City-related information and data for the citizens to see is something the first-term Mayor said she has wanted to make possible.

“We have talked about it for two years and it is a wonderful report and is a gift to our community to really dig into the data,” Tannehill said. “It is to show them that we are being as transparent as we can possibly be.”

To view the full OPD annual report, it can be found at the City of Oxford’s website.

 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Dewitt “Sparky” Marshall Lovelace

Melissa Ann Marquis Jones

Charles Herbert Ellis

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid

Education

YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020

Education

Ole Miss professor sues Mississippi state auditor in ongoing “Scholar Strike” issue

Business

Oxford restaurateur John Currence acquires Goose Creek Club

Crime

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: July-September 2020

Lafayette County

Nolan Mettetal, former Mississippi Legislator, dies of COVID-19

Lafayette County

Oxford bars, restaurants not allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

News

City of Oxford approves inter-local agreement with Metro Narcotics

Elections

Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: April-June 2020

Business

YEAR IN REVIEW: January-March 2020

Crime

Three men arrested and charged with assault following shooting

News

William Winter, Mississippi’s ‘education governor,’ dies at 97

Events

Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Business

Checkers Drive-In returning to Oxford early 2021

Business

City of Oxford sees 42 percent drop in October sales tax

News

City of Oxford names Employee of the Year