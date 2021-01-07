expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Clara Smith Hunt

By Staff Report

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Clara Smith Hunt, 95, of Oxford, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. 

One of the six siblings, Mrs. Hunt was born on Nov. 8, 1925, in Montgomery, W.V. to Rupert Smith and Bess Woolwine Smith. 

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rupert “June” Smith, and Edward “Bill” Smith; sisters, Marg Treber, and Cam Tallarico; her husband of 70 years, Dr. Burl Hunt; daughters, Beverly Hunt Maaya and Robin Hunt Trapper. 

She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Anne Carter of Selma, Va.; granddaughter, Elise Cox (Bobby); grandson, Eric Maaya; ten great-grandchildren, Charlie (Grace), Casey (Hannah), Daniel, Jonathan, Jesse, Samuel, David, and Nathan Cox, and Riley and Robin Maaya; and son-in-law, Ramzi Maaya. 

Mrs. Hunt resided in Oxford for over 50 years in the home she and Burl built together before his passing in December of 2014. They greatly loved to receive family and friends into their home. 

Mrs. Hunt received her liberal art BA from Kansas State University and 2 masters degrees from the University of Mississippi. Using her degree in library science, she worked in the Ole Miss library for many years, including as the head of the Microforms and Reserve department. 

Dr. and Mrs. Hunt were also active members at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford, MS. 

She and Burl cared deeply about education and began a scholarship, the Burl and Clara Smith Hunt Teacher Education Scholarship for women with families returning to school. You can contact Billy Crews at wlcrews@olemiss.edu to contribute. 

A Memorial Service will be held at a later time at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oxford. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com 

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Hunt. 

  

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Dewitt “Sparky” Marshall Lovelace

Melissa Ann Marquis Jones

Charles Herbert Ellis

Crime

Domestic violence up in 2020, says Oxford Police Department’s annual report

Elections

Local, State officials respond to siege of US Capitol building

News

Coding error by Mississippi Department of Revenue alters Oxford’s October sales tax

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid

Education

YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020

Education

Ole Miss professor sues Mississippi state auditor in ongoing “Scholar Strike” issue

Business

Oxford restaurateur John Currence acquires Goose Creek Club

Crime

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: July-September 2020

Lafayette County

Nolan Mettetal, former Mississippi Legislator, dies of COVID-19

Lafayette County

Oxford bars, restaurants not allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

News

City of Oxford approves inter-local agreement with Metro Narcotics

Elections

Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: April-June 2020

Business

YEAR IN REVIEW: January-March 2020

Crime

Three men arrested and charged with assault following shooting

News

William Winter, Mississippi’s ‘education governor,’ dies at 97

Events

Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Business

Checkers Drive-In returning to Oxford early 2021

Business

City of Oxford sees 42 percent drop in October sales tax

News

City of Oxford names Employee of the Year