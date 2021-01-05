expand
Ad Spot

January 5, 2021

Ole Miss outfielder Jerrion Ealy will miss the 2021 baseball season due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery. (Ole Miss Athletics)

Jerrion Ealy to miss baseball season due to shoulder injury

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Ole Miss will be without a key outfielder for the 2021 season.

Jerrion Ealy will miss the upcoming baseball season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery. The surgery is scheduled for Thursday.

A source confirmed Ealy’s injury, which was originally reported by the Ole Miss Spirit’s Ben Garrett, earlier on Tuesday.

The timetable for recovery from the surgery is between four to six months. With Ealy undergoing the operation in early January, that puts his recovery somewhere between May and July.

In his first season with the Rebels, which was cut short after 17 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, Ealy hit for .182 with three runs batted in and four walks. He played in 13 games and started six of them.

Entering what is technically his freshman campaign again with the NCAA granting eligibility waivers due to the pandemic, Ealy was anticipated to compete for a starting position in the outfield.

Official workouts for baseball are scheduled to begin on Jan. 15, with voluntary workouts already underway.

Ealy, who also plays football for Ole Miss, has been battling a lower leg injury in the final month of the 2020 season. The Jackson Prep standout was injured during the LSU game on Dec. 19.

Ealy made the trip to Tampa for the Outback Bowl last weekend, but did not participate and was seen in a walking boot.

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Ole Miss, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby agree on new contract

Jerrion Ealy to miss baseball season due to shoulder injury

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Ole Miss football players begin announcing 2021 plans

News

University of Mississippi forms COVID-19 vaccine task force

Lafayette County

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance banning Kratom, synthetic opioids in Lafayette County

News

Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

Elections

“We still have a lot of work to do:” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announces re-election bid

Education

YEAR IN REVIEW: October – December 2020

Education

Ole Miss professor sues Mississippi state auditor in ongoing “Scholar Strike” issue

Business

Oxford restaurateur John Currence acquires Goose Creek Club

Crime

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: July-September 2020

Lafayette County

Nolan Mettetal, former Mississippi Legislator, dies of COVID-19

Lafayette County

Oxford bars, restaurants not allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

News

City of Oxford approves inter-local agreement with Metro Narcotics

Elections

Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: April-June 2020

Business

YEAR IN REVIEW: January-March 2020

Crime

Three men arrested and charged with assault following shooting

News

William Winter, Mississippi’s ‘education governor,’ dies at 97

Events

Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Business

Checkers Drive-In returning to Oxford early 2021

Business

City of Oxford sees 42 percent drop in October sales tax

News

City of Oxford names Employee of the Year

Crime

Two arrested on child abuse charges

Crime

Two arrested in connection with auto burglaries

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence