Gov. Reeves: COVID-19 Vaccine available to Mississippians 75 and older next week

The coronavirus vaccine will be available to Mississippians age 75 and older beginning next week, Gov. Tate Reeves announced in a press conference on Jan. 4.

According to Reeves, Mississippians 65 and older will have the next available access, beginning in two weeks.

The Mississippi State Department of Health website currently lists dates that health care workers can report to county health departments and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, if they choose.

Reeves said there is a sense of urgency in distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable people as soon as possible.

“We need to move fast, and we need to get it out there,” Reeves said.

Lafayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Quarles confirmed availability of the vaccine to those 75 and older in mid-January.

However, appointment availability does not equate to immediate receipt of the vaccine. Those 75 and older will still have to wait for their appointment time.

“(The vaccine will be distributed) every Friday for Lafayette County,” Quarles said. “The sign-up sheet is already going into February.”

Quarles also stated that all persons receiving the COVID-19 vaccine must do so through their county health department.

The Lafayette County Health Department is scheduled to distribute the vaccine to eligible health care workers starting on Friday, Jan. 8. An appointment is required. For more information on eligibility and vaccine data for Mississippi, click here to visit the MSDH webpage.