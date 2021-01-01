expand
January 3, 2021

Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore (8) catches a touchdown against Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Moore finished with a record 238 receiving yards and three touchdowns off 14 receptions. The Rebels won 54-21 (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Elijah Moore earns more All-American honors

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:41 am Friday, January 1, 2021

Elijah Moore continues to pick up postseason accolades.

On Tuesday, the former Ole Miss receiver was named a First Team All-American by Sporting News. It was the second All-American honor for Moore this week, who was also named First Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

Moore is the 59th Rebel to be named All-American by the Associated Press in program history.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. native currently ranks No. 1 in the country in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8). Moore is No. 16 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3)

Prior to the Dec. 19 game at LSU, Moore elected to forgo the final games of the Rebels’ season and choosing to put his focus on preparations for next year’s NFL Draft. In doing so, Moore was unable to topple a couple records he was trending towards re-writing if he had finished out the season.

Moore ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single season record books with 1,193 receiving yards, which is 127 yards short of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards during the 2018 season.

The Biletnikoff candidate concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Laquon Treadwell’s career mark career mark of 202 receptions and recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the his eight games played this season.

Now that his career at Ole Miss is complete, Moore ranks third in receptions (189), fourth in receiving yards (2,441) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (16). Moore was also the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all of which came during the 2020 season.

