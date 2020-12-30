expand
December 30, 2020

Sandra Reynolds Bubrig

By Staff Report

Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Dr. Sandra Reynolds Bubrig, 77, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, after battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Dr. Bubrig, a longtime resident of both Pocahontas, Ark., and Oxford, is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Betty Reynolds, formerly of Pocahontas.
Dr. Bubrig is survived by her brother Thomas Reynolds, II (Sarah) of Broken Bow, Okla.; her son, Dennis Bubrig, II (Kathryn) of Hattiesburg; grandsons, Collier, Ellis and Flynn Bubrig of Hattiesburg; one nephew, one niece and three great nephews.
Graveside services were on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Randolph Memorial Gardens in
Pocahontas at 2 p.m. The family will be at Don’s Steakhouse on Market Street in Pocahontas beginning at 3:30 p.m. to receive any friends and visitors who would like to connect.
The family asks to please keep in mind the current pandemic by wearing masks and assist in monitoring accordingly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or the Pine Burr Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (headquartered in Hattiesburg).

