Oxford bars, restaurants not allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

Oxford bars and restaurants will not be allowed to stay open to say goodbye to 2020.

The City of Oxford announced on Monday that local establishments will not be able to stay open past midnight to ring in 2021 on New Year’s Eve. The City is currently under Governor Tate Reeves’ latest executive order, which requires alcohol sales to end at 11 p.m.

After receiving calls by residents asking to have bar and restaurant hours extended on Thursday, the City contacted Gov. Reeves’ office for guidance and were told it would not be possible.

“Governor Reeves’ office confirmed this morning that they will not allow an extension of hours for New Year’s Eve,” a statement put out by the City read. “The City of Oxford does not have the authority to be more lenient than the Governor’s Executive Orders.”

Lafayette County is currently under Governor Reeves’ Executive Order, which includes a mask mandate, until Jan. 15.

During their Dec. 15 meeting, Oxford’s Board of Aldermen did approve to extend the sale of alcohol from 9 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 for Super Bowl Sunday.