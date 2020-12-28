expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:47 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Lafayette County roads that now reside inside the city limits of Oxford will be renamed in 2021.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently approved a list of new names for a batch of county roads and streets that were part of the latest annexation by the City in 2018.

During their two regular meetings on Dec. 1 and 15, the Board approved two lists, which included the new or revised names for roads. City engineer Reanna Mayoral informed the Board the new names are either extensions of the current names or what the roads are commonly known as.

With the municipal elections coming next June, the new names must be reported to the Circuit Clerk’s office to provide enough time to update voter registration information. The timing for renaming roads is limited to the time period that changes are allowed to be made in the Secretary of State’s voter registration system, and when the United States Postal Service can process the changes.

Residents on the newly-named roads will received a letter sometime next year to notify them of the change. The letter will provide affected property owners and residents guidance and information on how to make the change to reflect the new addresses.

The current batch of changes will affect roughly 534 homes. The Board is expected to approve more name changes later next year.

Here are the roads that will have name changes:

  • CR 1014 — Ryland Way
  • PR 1084 — Orleans Oaks Lane
  • RD 1060 — Still Drive
  • RD 1089 — Road Goes Away
  • RD 1090 — Keystone Circle
  • RD 1094 — Countryview Lane
  • RD 1095 — Countryview Lane
  • RD 1102 — Misty Meadows Lane
  • RD 1107 — Keystone Loop
  • RD 3056 — Fielder Lane
  • RD 4052 — Hollowell Drive
  • RD 4058 — Silver Oak Parkway and Lane
  • CR 101/Old Highway 7 — North Lamar Boulevard
  • CR 149 — Anchorage Road
  • CR 162 — Anderson Road
  • CR 165 — Tommie Collie Jane Road
  • CR 178 — Hurricane Lane
  • CR 199 — Tobby Tubby Road
  • CR 2003 — Cannon Road
  • CR 207 — Charger Lane
  • CR 230 — Wilson Road
  • CR 276 — J Barr Road
  • CR 280 — University Avenue
  • CR 301 — South Lamar Boulevard
  • CR 401 — South Lamar Boulevard
  • CR 406 — F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway
  • FNC Park Road — mTrade Park Road
  • RD 2057 — Skyline Drive

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Wilson “Pee-Wee” Roberts, Jr.

Danny Porter Hall, Sr.

Sandra Reynolds Bubrig

Crime

Lafayette County couple arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, domestic violence

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: July-September 2020

Lafayette County

Nolan Mettetal, former Mississippi Legislator, dies of COVID-19

Lafayette County

Oxford bars, restaurants not allowed to stay open past 11 p.m. for New Year’s Eve

News

City of Oxford approves inter-local agreement with Metro Narcotics

Elections

Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

Lafayette County

YEAR IN REVIEW: April-June 2020

Business

YEAR IN REVIEW: January-March 2020

Crime

Three men arrested and charged with assault following shooting

News

William Winter, Mississippi’s ‘education governor,’ dies at 97

Events

Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Business

Checkers Drive-In returning to Oxford early 2021

Business

City of Oxford sees 42 percent drop in October sales tax

News

City of Oxford names Employee of the Year

Crime

Two arrested on child abuse charges

Crime

Two arrested in connection with auto burglaries

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Oxford man arrested on burglary charge

Crime

Eighth suspect charged in Highland Square homicide

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccine arriving at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi later this month

Crime

7th Highland Square Homicide suspect turns himself in, 8th suspect at-large

Crime

County Crime Briefs: Felon in Possession, Grand Larceny, Commercial Burglary

Crime

Oxford Police release body cam footage, information in Officer-Involved Shooting

News

Driver facing DUI charge after crashing into Uncommon Oxford building