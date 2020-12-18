expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

Annie Laurie Ray Miller

By Staff Report

Published 9:50 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Mrs. Annie Laurie Ray Miller, 83, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

Born in Taylor to the late Otis and Gertha Mae Overstreet Ray, Annie was a line worker at Borg Warner. She was a hard worker and only retired because others encouraged her to do so. She was the BEST mother, making family the center of her life. She unselfishly gave of her time and herself to her family because she was the happiest when she was with them. Her love for her family motivated her to give generously, making Christmases the best. Mrs. Miller gave annually to the Food Pantry providing for the needs of others. She was the BEST cook, demonstrating her abilities as she hosted big family celebrations. Annie enjoyed using her Kindle to keep up with everyone on Facebook, sharing recipes and sending encouraging words to others. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Martin, Clara Howard and Susie Tidwell and five brothers, Raymond Ray, George Ray, Price Ray, Johnny Ray and James Otis Ray. 

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chuck Miller of Oxford; daughter, Michelle Renee Frierson and her husband, Maddox, of New Albany, Miss.; two sons, Mitchell “Mitch” Ray Miller and his wife, Tracy, of Coldwater, Miss. and Frederick “Keith” Miller and his wife, Judy, of Water Valley, Miss.; five grandchildren, Hannah Lee, Tammy Miller, William Frierson, Haley Shaw and Katelyn Frierson; and four great-grandchildren, Rylan Shaw, Keagan Lee, Zoey Lee and Rowan Shaw – plus one on the way, Rae Lee. 

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Miller’s memory may be made to The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655. 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com. 

More News

Best of Oxford: Vote for your local favorites

Oxford soccer sweeps Lafayette in crosstown showdown

Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Lafayette’s Brendan Toles signs with Southern Mississippi

Hugh “Skody” Tomlinson Ross, Jr.

Events

Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Business

Checkers Drive-In returning to Oxford early 2021

Business

City of Oxford sees 42 percent drop in October sales tax

News

City of Oxford names Employee of the Year

Crime

Two arrested on child abuse charges

Crime

Two arrested in connection with auto burglaries

Crime

Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

Crime

Oxford man arrested on burglary charge

Crime

Eighth suspect charged in Highland Square homicide

Lafayette County

COVID-19 vaccine arriving at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi later this month

Crime

7th Highland Square Homicide suspect turns himself in, 8th suspect at-large

Crime

County Crime Briefs: Felon in Possession, Grand Larceny, Commercial Burglary

Crime

Oxford Police release body cam footage, information in Officer-Involved Shooting

News

Driver facing DUI charge after crashing into Uncommon Oxford building

Business

Buy gas for 76 cents at 76 stations on Friday

Crime

Standoff ends with shots fired at The Mark Condominiums

Crime

Active Standoff at the Mark Condominiums

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempt to pass fake check

News

Santa Breckenridge: Local Entrepreneur and Santa Opens Heart all Year Round

Education

Jacqueline Shirley named LCSD Teacher of the Year

Lafayette County

Supervisors delay vote on lynching marker for Courthouse lawn

Crime

Six arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Highland Square

News

Oxford Boy Scout to hold food drive for The Pantry

Events

2020 Oxford Christmas Parade canceled