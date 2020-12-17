expand
December 17, 2020

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) is chased by Mississippi State safety Brian Cole II (32) in Starkville, Miss. on Thursday, November 28, 2019. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah opt out remainder of 2020 Ole Miss football season

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:36 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Ole Miss will be without two key players this Saturday and beyond.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah announced on Thursday their intentions to opt out the remainder of the 2020 season and focus on preparations for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The announcements came as a surprise, with Ole Miss in the midst of practicing for the game at LSU this weekend to close out the regular season. If the Rebels receive a bowl bid on Sunday, as many expect to happen, Moore and Yeboah will not participate in that game, either.

“Since I was 6 years old I have had dreams about playing in the NFL and to make a better way for me and my family,” Moore’s announcement read in a tweet. “After many prayers, tremendous consideration and countless discussions, I will now focus my attention on the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Moore thrived under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system. The junior re-wrote the record book at Ole Miss this season, setting numerous school records.

Through eight games, Moore had a nation’s-best 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. Moore was second in the nation in receiving yards, only behind Alabama’s DeVonta Smith’s 1,327 yards.

Moore is a semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award. No other SEC receiver has recorded that many receiving yards through the first eight games of a season.

“While we’re disappointed that Elijah and Kenny wont be joining us at LSU and our bowl game, we are excited about their future at the next level and how they will represent Ole Miss in the NFL,” Kiffin said. “We appreciate them helping launch this program to a championship level, and we wish them the very best in their growth as both players and men.”

Matt Corral, who intends to return for the 2021 season, will be without two of his favorite targets in the final two games of the season, with Yeboah announcing his future plans directly after Moore.

Transferring from Temple, Yeboah instantly became a key fixture in the Rebels’ offense. In his one season in Oxford, Yeboah hauled in 27 catches for 527 yards and six touchdown.

“My time at Ole Miss was one that I will never forget,” Yeboah’s statement read. “I am so blessed to have such a great fan base during my one year at Ole Miss. This by far was my favorite year of college. WITH THAT BEING SAID…. I proudly announce that I am turning my full focus on the 2021 NFL Draft to be prepare myself for what lies ahead.”

Ole Miss (4-4) will play LSU (4-5) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on the SEC Network.

