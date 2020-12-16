expand
December 17, 2020

Brodrick Alexander Rogers, left, and Brooke Anne Austin, 20, were arrested following an investigation by the Oxford Police Department and Child Protective Services into claims the couple's children showed signs of abuse. (Oxford Police Department)

Two arrested on child abuse charges

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Two people are facing charges following an investigation by Child Protective Services.

On Dec. 14, the Oxford Police Department arrested Brooke Anna Austin, 20 of Oxford, and Brodrick Alexander Rogers, 25 of Oxford after a worker with CPS notified an OPD investigator that the couple’s children showed signs of abuse.

A joint investigation ensued between CPS and OPD, resulting in the arrests.

Austin and Rogers were both charged with felony child abuse each given a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

